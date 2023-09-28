Overwatch 2 player nearly kicked as teammate abuses devastating Lifeweaver bug

An Overwatch 2 player was nearly kicked from their competitive match after an allied Lifeweaver abused a devastating bug that trapped them in the spawn room of Junkertown.

Overwatch 2’s recent releases have been a bit of a mixed bag. Illari, Kiriko, and Sojourn all launched with insane levels of power, eventually needing to be tuned down to maintain the game’s balance. The one exception to that rule however was the Thai support Lifeweaver, whose kit that focused on repositioning allies was found a tad too weak than the rest of the cast.

Certain abilities like his Petal Platform and Life Grip are potent for trolling allies, which made him less desirable to have on your team. With a few buffs from Blizzard of late though, Lifeweaver has found a decent spot in the meta, however, that doesn’t make him any less of a troll at times.

One Lifeweaver player was able to find a devious bug on the Junkertown map, trapping his friendly Reinhardt in the spawn room and almost kicking them for being AFK.

Lifeweaver nearly kicks player for being AFK with spawn room trap

One Reddit user was gearing up for Attack on Junkertown as Reinhardt. As per usual, the team was messing around in the spawn room and they hopped into the secret room off to the site.

However, their Lifeweaver wasn’t having it and decided to place their Petal Platform right over the doorway, causing it to lock the Reinhardt inside.

Whilst the platform was down, the door would simply not open, and as the game hadn’t started yet, the platform wouldn’t disintegrate. This left Reinhardt completely trapped inside, even when the round started.

Because they were in the spawn room so long, the game began to threaten them with an AFK kick. Fortunately, it seems that their friendly Widowmaker and Baptiste were able to free them by standing on the buttons, getting them out in the nick of time.

But now that this particular issue has bubbled up to the surface, no doubt plenty others will be looking to abuse it whenever Junkertown appears in rotation. Blizzard is yet to comment on the matter so be sure to keep your distance from the secret spawn room until a fix is deployed.