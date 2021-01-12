Logo
Amazing Overwatch Mercy fan art would make the perfect Steampunk skin

Published: 12/Jan/2021 12:48

by Lauren Bergin
Steampunk Mercy Overwatch Concept Feature
Blizzard Entertainment, Dexerto

Mercy

Mercy is one of Overwatch’s most iconic heroes. The Swiss medic has become the face of Blizzard’s staple FPS, but one fan reimagined her in some beautiful artwork that would make an amazing in-game skin.

It’s safe to say that Overwatch players and gamers all across the globe can easily identify Mercy. The Alpine doctor has become one of the faces of the Blizzard’s FPS, both in the casual sphere and the esports realm.

A recent Valentine’s Day skin concept called Lovebringer Mercy took the internet by storm because of the sheer amount of detail that went into its creation.

One Reddit user has taken a very different, but no less romantic, approach to the Overwatch support in an amazing piece of fan art. So much so, we’d love to see a virtual version of their concept.

Blizzard Entertainment
Mercy’s Sugar Plum Fairy skin has some Christmas romance about it, but this concept is much darker.

Fan creates Steampunk Mercy

One of world’s most interesting trends is the Steampunk sector, which reimagines Victorian and period style clothing transformed into modern day garments. It’s often associated with the more alternative sphere, with dark Steampunk paying homage to historical funeral wear.

It’s this style that artist leo_queval has imagined Mercy in. A huge deviation from her white, angelic form, the image sees her robotic wings transformed into black feathered ones and her halo become an ebony version of its former self.

Her outfit is very different from her usual, more clinical style. Sporting a deep purple corset adorned with an asymmetric lace bottom, the outfit flows behind her and adds an heir of elegance. Her suspenders, coupled with purple knee high heels give her that extra element of noir romance.

I made a fanart of Mercy in a “dark steampunk” style ! from r/Overwatch

Fans react

While there’s a lot of discussion in the comments in an attempt to pin down exactly what style the outfit would fall under, the love for this piece is unanimous.

One fan wrote: “If Blizzard took this, changed her glide to have a ‘dark fade’ effect, have crows/birds follow her, give her unique ‘dark’ dialogue and emotes, and have her portrait change in the in-game ‘tab’ stats menu, I would spend money on this.”

Another commenter echoed this, responding with: “This is absolutely incredible. I wish this was a skin!”

A final fan urged the artist to “ignore the nit-picking. You put a lot of effort in to this piece and it shows. Yeah, Mercy looks stellar, but you even went all-in on the background! Great work, OP!”

So whether this is a truly Steampunk Mercy or more along the lines of dark fantasy or lolita, it doesn’t matter. Fans are loving this idea and want a skin that shows a slightly more edgy side of our favorite healer. Blizzard have given their characters more gothic style designs in its MOBA Heroes of the Storm, so maybe’ll we’ll see some crossover into Overwatch 2. We certainly hope so!

How to get TheGrefg skin in Fortnite

Published: 12/Jan/2021 12:41

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite TheGrefg skin
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Spanish YouTuber and streamer TheGrefg is finally getting his own Fortnite skin and matching cosmetics. Here’s how you can claim them in the game.

David ‘TheGrefg’ Martinez Canovas is the most popular Spanish Fortnite player on the internet, so it was only a matter of time until he joined the likes of Ninja, Loserfruit, and Lachlan by getting his own cosmetics in the game.

TheGrefg unveiled the skin during a Twitch stream on Monday, January 11, 2021, where he also broke an insane record in the process: A whopping 2.4 million people tuned in to watch his unveiling, proving why he deserves the honor of getting his own skin.

The new skin is part of the Fortnite Icon Series, which also features the likes of rapper Travis Scott, DJ and producer Marshmello, and the mascot of dance music trio Major Lazer.

How to get TheGrefg skin in Fortnite item shop

TheGrefg skin in Fortnite
Epic Games
TheGrefg’s skin will arrive in Fortnite on January 16, 2021.

Fans who want to get their hands on TheGrefg’s skin and matching cosmetics won’t have long to wait, as they’re expected to arrive when the in-game item shop updates on January 16, 2021.

There’s no price yet, but TheGrefg stated during his Twitch stream that the price for the whole bundle should be somewhere between 2,000 and 3,000 V-Bucks.

It’s likely that the skin and his cosmetics, like the back bling and the pickaxe, will be available to purchase separately too. We’ll update with prices when we get official confirmation.

The skin will only be available for a limited time, so get it quick if you’ve been anticipating it for a while.

How to get TheGrefg skin early

As with previous Icon Series skins, Epic Games will be hosting a tournament to celebrate TheGrefg being added to Fortnite.

The game mode will be the Floor Is Lava LTM, which makes battles even more intense as dangerous lava slowly rises from the ground, eventually covering the entire map.

Previous tournaments like this have rewarded winners with early access to the attached skin. If this is the case again, players who win the Floor Is Lava LTM will be able to get TheGrefg’s skin before anyone else.

Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey has revealed that the tournament will run from January 14-15, 2021. We’ll update this article when an exact time has been announced.

TheGrefg skin also has a ‘final form’

TheGrefg skin final form Fortnite
Epic Games
TheGrefg skin comes with a reactive ‘final form’ too.

As well as a skin, TheGrefg will also arrive with a number of cosmetics. There’s a pickaxe that’s essentially a giant video game controller on a stick, and a back bling that looks like three floating Dragon Balls, but all-black with yellow details.

He will also have his own emote, which sees him dancing around a video game controller – the same one that appears on the pickaxe. An image has also been shared of his reactive ‘final form’ which you can see above.

For the latest news, leaks and guides make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite hub.