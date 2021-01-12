Amazing Overwatch Mercy fan art would make the perfect Steampunk skin

Mercy is one of Overwatch’s most iconic heroes. The Swiss medic has become the face of Blizzard’s staple FPS, but one fan reimagined her in some beautiful artwork that would make an amazing in-game skin.

It’s safe to say that Overwatch players and gamers all across the globe can easily identify Mercy. The Alpine doctor has become one of the faces of the Blizzard’s FPS, both in the casual sphere and the esports realm.

A recent Valentine’s Day skin concept called Lovebringer Mercy took the internet by storm because of the sheer amount of detail that went into its creation.

One Reddit user has taken a very different, but no less romantic, approach to the Overwatch support in an amazing piece of fan art. So much so, we’d love to see a virtual version of their concept.

Fan creates Steampunk Mercy

One of world’s most interesting trends is the Steampunk sector, which reimagines Victorian and period style clothing transformed into modern day garments. It’s often associated with the more alternative sphere, with dark Steampunk paying homage to historical funeral wear.

It’s this style that artist leo_queval has imagined Mercy in. A huge deviation from her white, angelic form, the image sees her robotic wings transformed into black feathered ones and her halo become an ebony version of its former self.

Her outfit is very different from her usual, more clinical style. Sporting a deep purple corset adorned with an asymmetric lace bottom, the outfit flows behind her and adds an heir of elegance. Her suspenders, coupled with purple knee high heels give her that extra element of noir romance.

Fans react

While there’s a lot of discussion in the comments in an attempt to pin down exactly what style the outfit would fall under, the love for this piece is unanimous.

One fan wrote: “If Blizzard took this, changed her glide to have a ‘dark fade’ effect, have crows/birds follow her, give her unique ‘dark’ dialogue and emotes, and have her portrait change in the in-game ‘tab’ stats menu, I would spend money on this.”

Another commenter echoed this, responding with: “This is absolutely incredible. I wish this was a skin!”

A final fan urged the artist to “ignore the nit-picking. You put a lot of effort in to this piece and it shows. Yeah, Mercy looks stellar, but you even went all-in on the background! Great work, OP!”

So whether this is a truly Steampunk Mercy or more along the lines of dark fantasy or lolita, it doesn’t matter. Fans are loving this idea and want a skin that shows a slightly more edgy side of our favorite healer. Blizzard have given their characters more gothic style designs in its MOBA Heroes of the Storm, so maybe’ll we’ll see some crossover into Overwatch 2. We certainly hope so!