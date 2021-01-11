 Overwatch and Diablo come together in demonic Brigitte cosplay - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Overwatch and Diablo come together in demonic Brigitte cosplay

Published: 11/Jan/2021 12:04

by Lauren Bergin
Diablo Overwatch Demonic Brigitte Cosplay
Twitter: KamuiCosplay, Blizzard Entertainment

Share

brigitte

Blizzard entertainment have released a host of amazing games, but Overwatch and Diablo stand out among the crowd. This player has combined both games to create an insane demon inspired Brigitte cosplay. 

It’s safe to say that Blizzard has dropped some of the gaming world’s most iconic titles. From World of Warcraft to Overwatch, the Blizzard universe is filled to the brim with a whole host of awesome characters that cosplayers are just dying to transform into.

The release of Shadowlands saw cosplayer Cinderys literally become Sylvanas Windrunner, and a recent genderbend by Zibartas showcased an insane animatronic based Mercy outfit. What we haven’t seen so far in 2021, is a crossover.

Well, we’re in luck! This cosplay sees a fusion of Diablo and Overwatch into one stunning idea: Demonic Brigitte.

Blizzard Entertainment
Brigitte is a hero that you either love or hate, but this cosplay doesn’t leave much to dislike!

This demonic Brigitte cosplay is on fire

While Brigitte is seen as a virtual devil to a lot of Overwatch players, a cosplay by KamuiCosplay (inspired by artist Zach Fischer’s concept) has put a Diablo twist on the iconic Swedish hero.

Writing that the cosplay was “over 16 months of work” and contains “over 1000 LEDs and a buttload of foam,” this outfit really is one for the cosplay history books. It sees a ruby skinned Brigitte adorned in red and bronze armor that looks as though it could easily have been forged in the fires of hell itself.

There are a lot of Diablo style traits about this cosplay, seen in the somewhat regal feel her armor has, as well as in the iconic shield that takes up the majority of the portrait.

Featuring a recreation of the Diablo logo as the heart of the shield, the devil’s head has been masterfully recreated to look almost like a skull. The glowing body of the shield both channels hellfire and the neon glow of Brigitte’s futuristic mechanical shield, making it the perfect centrepiece to define this cosplay.

Fans love this crossover cosplay

There’s nothing but love in the comments for this devilish Brigitte design, and fans of both titles have come together to praise this awesome amalgamation of the two franchises.

One fan writes that they’d been following Kamui’s creation from “the very beginning on Instagram. Now… I see the finished piece and I’m speechless.”

Another commenter was totally gobsmacked, writing “Wait ?!?! This is a cosplay?!?! Not a picture out of the game!!”

A final response points out the detail in the aforementioned shield, writing that “everything is amazing in this, but my eyes keep gravitating to the shield…”

It’s pretty clear that fans are obsessed with this insane crossover. All of the hard work that Kamui put into creating the outfit hasn’t gone unseen. We can’t wait to see if 2021 (or 2022 as it so happens) holds even more magic.

So rally to Kamui, she’s doing some crazy work bringing our favorite heroes to life.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends concept shows how game-changing Warzone-style Gunsmith could be

Published: 11/Jan/2021 11:55

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Warzone

Have you ever wondered what Apex Legends would be like with even deeper weapon customization? Well, an Apex player has developed a video concept that brings a Warzone-like Gunsmith system to the battle royale.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends are both immensely popular games in the battle royale genre. However, they approach the customization of weapons in completely different ways.

Apex is balanced around players finding loot and steadily building up their weapons as they explore the map. Whereas Warzone, despite centering around loot at the start of a match, encourages players to call in their own customized weapons through loadout drops.

This means there is certainly less freedom for customization in Apex, but it does ensure all players are on a level playing field. Despite this, it does beg the question, how game-changing would class creation be in Apex?

Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 7 was released on November 4, 2020.

Player concept brings Warzone’s Gunsmith to Apex Legends

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit has shown exactly how a Gunsmith-style system would look in-game.

The concept video shows the player customizing an Alternator. After entering the Gunsmith tab, the player is allowed to select a range of attachments that would usually be found in loot boxes across a map. Just like Warzone, the customization is split into the Barrel, Muzzle, Underbarrel, Magazine, and Stock.

It’s clear a tremendous amount of effort was put into this concept as the video showcases every attachment on the Alternator. The concept even provides descriptions of the pros and cons of each of the attachments.

[OC] This is how Apex look if it has a gunsmith from r/apexlegends

There is no doubt a Gunsmith-style system in Apex would change the game completely. For one, players would begin creating classes for the most-overpowered weapons in-game and the diversity of guns seen in matches would be reduced. On top of this, Apex’s loot focused gameplay would be made redundant with players looking to get their custom loadout as soon as possible.

Although a create a class system isn’t what the majority of Apex players want, it’s certainly interesting to see a functioning and working concept. You never know, Respawn may even opt to include some form of weapon customization in a future LTM.

Until then, it’s probably best that Apex and Warzone remain different and allow players to choose their preferred system.