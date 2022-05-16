Diablo 3’s tenth anniversary marks a decade of silence

Diablo 3 was unleashed on the world on May 15, 2012, but the wartorn plains of Sanctuary have remained silent ever since – something that continues to disappoint the franchise’s fanbase.

As someone who has always been enticed by all things dark and mysterious, a video game that perfectly profiled the unending conflict between the High Heavens and Burning Hells was literally everything I had ever asked for.

Having played the original Diablo many moons ago as a young whippersnapper with a fascination for vampires, seeing the franchise blossom into the gloriously gory hack and slash extravaganza it is today has been a sight to behold. With Diablo 4 in the works and Diablo Immortal‘s arrival imminent, 2022 looks like it’s going to be a good year for us heathens.

This being said, the lengthy wait between games and the utter silence surrounding the franchise isn’t something that’ll be easily forgotten. Diablo 3 certainly left a legacy in its wake, and continues to surprise with its ever-changing seasons, but also a void that Blizzard has been very, very slow to try and fill – so slow that we’re ten years down the line with no new substantial content.

Sure, we had Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer, but have these been enough to keep the denizens of Sanctuary at bay? I’m not so sure.

But what about Diablo 2 Resurrected?

I know what you’re thinking: “Dexerto writer (it’s Lauren, btw), what about Diablo 2 Resurrected?” Sure, I haven’t forgotten about it, but given that the game failed to be the hit Blizzard believed it would be, it feels like both the fanbase and the devs themselves have, indeed, forgotten about it.

With the first major changes to the game releasing over six months since its fiery debut, it seems like any potential D2R had quickly evaporated through lack of interest – and that’s before I get started on server issues and the turbulent Ladder situation.

Additionally, Diablo 2 Resurrected is not new content. It’s a remaster of Diablo 2 – nothing more, nothing less. As much as I loved the original, playing D2R was a stark reminder of how far gaming has come. It felt clunky, it wasn’t really that much fun, and it somewhat dampened my fond memories of a game that I grew up with.

Not only did I walk away from the adventure feeling slightly underwhelmed, but it also left me totally deflated. This isn’t what I wanted – I wanted Diablo 4, something many among the community will likely agree with.

D2R didn’t sate my demons, it just bred more of them.

“Don’t you all have phones” (or a PC)?

Infamous words that have tainted Diablo Immortal since its announcement sent a slew of tumbleweeds coursing across the gaming universe. Initially purely a mobile title, the game will now also be making its way onto PC – the question is though, do people care?

With the exact same classes as Diablo 3 (except for my all-time favorite, the Witch Doctor), Immortal seems like a great way to kill some time, but it’s not substantial enough to really warrant much excitement. Just as with D2R, it seems like a rather feeble attempt to placate fans who really just want Diablo 4.

I have argued in the past that Blizzard really should shift all Diablo focus to D4, and I still think that’s what they should be doing. No one asked for a remaster, no one asked for a mobile game – we’re asking for Diablo 4.

As our cries echo into the void and continue to fall upon seemingly deaf ears, it’s no wonder fans are getting frustrated. To quote Miley Cyrus, “gimme what I want or I’ll give it to myself” – but in the form of Lost Ark or Path of Exile; not Diablo Immortal.

Missing person: Diablo 4

Announced all the way back at Blizzcon 2019 in the form of a spectacularly twisted trailer featuring the Mother of Sanctuary herself, Lilith, Diablo 4 looked like it would mark the triumphant return of the age-old series.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

Aside from the carefully curated Quarterly Updates (which I adore, by the way) we’ve heard very little about Diablo 4’s development. The glimpses we have look fruitful – fully customizable classes, awesome looking new enemies – but the distinct lack of communication regarding the next installment in Sanctuary’s woeful tale is frustrating, to say the least.

While we know the shadows are where Diablo’s minions thrive, it would be nice to know anything about the game – perhaps a release window? Maybe upcoming beta tests? The silence is deafening, and it dampens any hype surrounding the once highly anticipated title.

It’s been ten years since Diablo 3, marking a decade of silence for the once-proud franchise. While Blizzard has attempted to largely waste our time with D2R and Diablo Immortal, the only thing that can truly inject new life into this slowly-rotting cadaver is Diablo 4.

As the next chapter of Sanctuary’s story continues to retreat into the shadows following dozens of pushbacks, we’re champing at the bit for some new, substantial content – and the bit’s about to break.

Despite my criticisms, I love Diablo; I will always love Diablo. But it’s that passion that drives me to write articles like this, to get on my knees and beg Blizzard for something new. Diablo will never die, but if the content well continues to run dry it’ll be banished back into the shadows and left for the history books as the likes of Lost Ark replace it.

And we really don’t want that, do we?