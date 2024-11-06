Rumble CEO claims they can “take on YouTube” after breaking viewership record

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski says the platform has proven it can “take on YouTube” after passing the Google-owned video site and setting a new viewership record.

For months now, Rumble has been steadily making ground as one of streaming and video world’s top platforms, but November 6 was a historical night for the site.

According to StreamsCharts, Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential victory caused a viewership surge on Rumble, with over 1.79 million peak viewers on the site. Two broadcasts in particular did massive peak viewers numbers with Dan Bongino pulling in 515K while Steven Crowder hit 460K.

Article continues after ad

Rumble’s totals were enough to surpass Kick’s peak of 1.75M viewers last month during WestCol’s Stream Fighters 3 event.

StreamsCharts Rumble set a new record on November 6.

During the election, Rumble saw massive success on the app store, passing Twitch and even YouTube to become the third most popular app, just behind Instagram and video editor CapCut.

“There are many who doubt Rumble, and still pick YouTube because they think that’s where the audience is. They are dead wrong,” Pavlovski said on X with a screenshot of the app store.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He continued in a series of follow-up tweets, highlighting Rumble’s success, “The technology feat Rumble accomplished last night will be studied. Our engineers rose up to the challenge on our biggest night, we took #1 in streaming, and we did it without a single hiccup. Oh ya, we did it on our own software, not someone else’s software and cloud.”

Although Rumble’s live streams stole the show on November 6, the platform’s main rival, as a video site, is YouTube, and Pavlovski is confident that the best is yet to come.

Article continues after ad

“I’ve never been more excited for Rumble. We showed the world we have what it takes and we can take on YouTube.”

As Rumble grows, at least one big-name streamer has sparked speculation about potentially joining the site. One such name is Dr Disrespect, who suggested he could have one of his “biggest opportunities to date” depending on if YouTube doesn’t monetize his channel.

Article continues after ad

The streamer also caught the attention of Rumble’s CEO by tweeting “Make Gaming Great Again” before unveiling a new line of merchandise on his website.