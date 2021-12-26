Shroud reveals one thing that would make him finally quit New World

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek revealed that he might finally quit New World if the upcoming dungeon mutations feature, which is supposed to make them harder, doesn’t give players an incentive to do them.

Shroud is still chugging along with the New World grind despite some fans questioning why he’s still playing.

He believes the best is yet to come and revealed high hopes for the upcoming dungeon mutations feature, which essentially makes them harder, similar to ‘mythic’ dungeons in World of Warcraft.

However, he admitted that if they don’t offer players a good incentive to do them, particularly in terms of providing better rewards than those currently available, he might quit the game.

“If mutations work the same way that we’re doing right now and all they are is harder, but you don’t receive anything for it, I’m not going to play,” he said.

“What the hell is the point of playing for something that’s harder if it nets you the same result?

“If they do mutations and you’re able to do mythic plus dungeons and make them harder, but they don’t actually give me any rewards, I’m not going to play. Like, what’s the point? That’s some dumb sh*t.

“You do a mutation. It takes like an hour to do. It’s a challenge. It takes you a lot of mats. Then you don’t even see anything good. It’s just going to suck.”

Shroud also explained that even slightly better loot wouldn’t cut it because it would leave players “in the same boat.” For that reason, he believes the next update could make or break the game.

However, with New World’s player base steadily declining still, and with Lost Ark set to release in February 2022, some believe it will be the final nail in the coffin.