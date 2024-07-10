NBA 2K25 will launch in September & feature NBA champ Jayson Tatum on cover

2K confirmed NBA 2K25 will launch in early September, a yearly tradition for the franchise, and feature one of the game’s biggest stars on the cover: Jayson Tatum. Tatum, though, won’t be the only featured athlete.

With the NBA Summer League in full swing, many of the game’s top rookies are getting their first taste of pro basketball before the fall. And speaking of fall, NBA 2K25 is officially on the menu for the season.

2K and Visual Concepts announced on July 10 the first details regarding NBA 2K25, including an update on the future of the game for PC and what’s ahead for MyTeam, MyCareer, and MyNBA.

And, the cover of the standard edition will feature a star who got his first championship this past June.

2K

Celtics star Jayson Tatum, a five-time All-Star who helped push Boston to their first title in 16 years, will be on the cover of NBA 2K25. It’s the first time a Celtic has been featured on the cover since 2017 when Kyrie Irving was the featured athlete.

“It’s an honor to be named a cover athlete for NBA 2K25…even after coming off an NBA

Championship, it’s humbling to see this come to life,” Tatum told 2K regarding the honor of being on the 2K25 cover.

Tatum, though, won’t be the only featured athlete. Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson will be on the WNBA and All-Star editions of the game, the latter of which will also feature Tatum. It’ll be the first dual league cover in the game’s history. There will also be a Hall of Fame Edition, which will feature 2024 Basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter on the cover.

2K

Aside from the covers for NBA 2K25, 2K confirmed that PC will be on par with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. From NBA 2K21-2K24, PC owners received the old-gen edition of the game, meaning The City and other next-gen features were withheld.

As for mode improvements, a “more compact and interactive” version of The City will be a part of 2K25. Old-gen players will be treated to a new edition of The Neighborhood. Other additions include new improvements to MyCareer and MyTeam, as well as a sixth era that will be added for MyNBA.

NBA 2K25 will be released worldwide on September 6, 2024.

