NBA 2K25: Pre-order bonus & edition differences

The upcoming launch of NBA 2K25, available for pre-order now, will include four different versions, each varying in cost and perks.

On July 10, 2024, 2K announced the first details for NBA 2K25, a game that will feature Celtics star and 2024 NBA champion Jayson Tatum on the cover, plus A’ja Wilson and Vince Carter on special editions.

Additionally, 2K confirmed that the upcoming installment of the game, which will be released on September 6, will feature next-gen compatibility on PC, a modified version of The City, MyCareer and MyTeam updates, and an additional era for MyNBA.

With NBA 2K25 on the horizon, here’s a look at all the pre-order bonuses for NBA 2K25 and the edition differences for each version.

Article continues after ad

NBA 2K25 pre-order bonuses

There are four different editions of NBA 2K25, each available for pre-order. However, the four have different perks.

NBA 2K25 Standard Edition

The standard edition of NBA 2K25 will feature Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics on the cover. This edition will be available both in physical and digital and costs $69.99 USD (£54.73 GBP, Є64.72 EUR) for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S owners.

Article continues after ad

The last-gen editions for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One will cost $59.99 USD (£46.91 GBP, Є55.47 EUR).

2K

NBA 2K25 WNBA Edition

The WNBA Edition will feature Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson on the cover. This is a physical-only copy that can be purchased at GameStop in North America.

Article continues after ad

It costs $69.99 USD (£54.73 GBP, Є64.72 EUR) for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners.

NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition

Jayson Tatum and A’ja Wilson are on the cover of this version, which costs $99.99 USD (£78.19 GBP, Є92.46 EUR). and is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, PC, and Xbox One & Series X|S. This will mark the first-ever dual league cover featuring both an NBA and WNBA athlete.

This edition comes with a slew of bonuses, including:

100,000 VC

10 MyTeam cards, three guaranteed to be 89 OVR

Three Diamond Shoe Cards

Three Takeover Boosts

Amethyst Coach Card

150x Skill Boosts (25 Games) for MyCareer

75x Gatorade Boosts (25 Games)

Jayson Tatum Cover Jersey

Jayson Tatum Electric Skateboard Skin

NBA 2K25 Cover Stars Design T-Shirt

NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition

The last version of NBA 2K25 is the Hall of Fame Edition. NBA legend Vince Carter will be on the cover and this edition comes with perks not available in the other three.

Article continues after ad

The Hall of Fame Edition comes with everything included in the All-Star Edition, plus:

Article continues after ad

MyCareer Vince Carter Jersey

Season 1 Pro Pass with four upfront Pro Pass rewards

12-Month NBA League Pass subscription

The NBA League Pass package, for reference, cost $149.99 USD last season. As for the Hall of Fame Edition of NBA 2K25, it costs $149.99 USD (£117.29 GBP, Є138.70 EUR).

This edition is only available digitally through September 8, 2024, two days after the game is released.

Be sure to check out what bonuses come with other sports games launching in 2024, including College Football 25 and Madden 25.