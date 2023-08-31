NBA 2K24: All differences between current-gen & last-gen
With NBA 2K24 set to be released in September, it’s important to keep in mind that the features available in both the old and next-gen versions will look different.
2K and Visual Concepts are set to roll out the next installment of the NBA 2K franchise on September 8 for the PlayStation and Xbox family of consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC.
However, old and next-gen console owners need to be aware that NBA 2K24 will look very different, depending on what version is purchased.
Here’s an overview on what old and next-gen 2K24 owners can expect.
What NBA 2K24 comes with on next-gen
Let’s start off with crossplay. The NBA 2K development team stated in July that only 2K24 owners for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be able to take part in crossplay action.
NBA 2K24 is set to launch with ProPlay technology that will allow the development team to process real-life game footage and use it for animations. However, this technology will only be available for next-gen.
Two other modes that are only in NBA 2K24 for next-gen is The W and MyNBA.
The W is the location where WNBA fans can kickstart their career in the league, MyNBA is the enhanced version of the old-gen MyGM, where players can take control of NBA teams, and even ones from the past thanks to Eras.
Another notable difference between 2K24 on old and next-gen is The City/Neighborhood. Only next-gen players will get to experience the beachfront environment of The City and explore it to its fullest.
To recap, next-gen NBA 2K24 players get:
- Crossplay
- ProPlay
- Other gameplay advancements like 2K Smart Play
- 24 new Badges
- The W
- MyNBA
- The City
What NBA 2K24 comes with on last-gen
Old-gen players will still get access to MyCareer, MyTeam, as well as the new Mamba Moments mode.
However, be mindful that old-gen players will still be ingrained in The Neighborhood. Here’s a look at some screenshots for The Neighborhood in 2K24.
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC are considered old-gen.