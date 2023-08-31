NBA 2K24: All differences between current-gen & last-gen

With NBA 2K24 set to be released in September, it’s important to keep in mind that the features available in both the old and next-gen versions will look different.

2K and Visual Concepts are set to roll out the next installment of the NBA 2K franchise on September 8 for the PlayStation and Xbox family of consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC.

However, old and next-gen console owners need to be aware that NBA 2K24 will look very different, depending on what version is purchased.

Here’s an overview on what old and next-gen 2K24 owners can expect.

2K

What NBA 2K24 comes with on next-gen

Let’s start off with crossplay. The NBA 2K development team stated in July that only 2K24 owners for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be able to take part in crossplay action.

NBA 2K24 is set to launch with ProPlay technology that will allow the development team to process real-life game footage and use it for animations. However, this technology will only be available for next-gen.

Two other modes that are only in NBA 2K24 for next-gen is The W and MyNBA.

The W is the location where WNBA fans can kickstart their career in the league, MyNBA is the enhanced version of the old-gen MyGM, where players can take control of NBA teams, and even ones from the past thanks to Eras.

2K

Another notable difference between 2K24 on old and next-gen is The City/Neighborhood. Only next-gen players will get to experience the beachfront environment of The City and explore it to its fullest.

To recap, next-gen NBA 2K24 players get:

Crossplay

ProPlay

Other gameplay advancements like 2K Smart Play

24 new Badges

The W

MyNBA

The City

What NBA 2K24 comes with on last-gen

Old-gen players will still get access to MyCareer, MyTeam, as well as the new Mamba Moments mode.

However, be mindful that old-gen players will still be ingrained in The Neighborhood. Here’s a look at some screenshots for The Neighborhood in 2K24.

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC are considered old-gen.