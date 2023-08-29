NBA 2K24 MyTeam to feature Salary Cap mode and a major shakeup to the market

The NBA 2K24 team detailed its overhaul of the Auction House in MyTeam, plus Season 1 rewards and the new Salary Cap mode.

Over the past few weeks, the NBA 2K24 team has confirmed a number of changes that are set to arrive to the franchise’s game.

This includes gameplay changes and a new mode in Mamba Moments that will celebrate Kobe Bryant.

With a little less than two weeks before the official release of 2K24, the developers have now confirmed a roadmap for what’s ahead in MyTeam.

2K

MyTeam to receive a facelift for NBA 2K24

The “biggest foundational change” to MyTeam for NBA 2K24 is the replacement of the Auction House. Now, NBA 2K players will need to be acquainted with the Player Market.

The Player Market will be the destination where MyTeam players can buy specific players with either VC or MT points. This is a sharp departure from the Auction House, which the 2K team believed “was far from a fair system for MyTeam players looking to add a new or favorite Player Card to their collection.”

Season, Mode, and other Player Reward cards, on the other hand, will still only be obtainable by earning them.

The purpose of this move is to make the process of building a team more transparent and player items in MyTeam more accessible. However, this won’t be the only change coming to acquiring players.

The Pack Market will see increased odds for rare Player cards and more options for guaranteed pulls. The development team stated that more Equal Chance and Option Packs will be included in new releases.

Holo cards can be pulled in 2K24 and will come with a 4x multiplier to that card’s sell value.

2K

Another notable addition is Salary Cap mode. 2K will run three two-week Salary Cap events per season, and each will have a fresh leaderboard and fresh rewards. It will have a progression system similar to Unlimited, where players will receive points based on each game regardless of a win or loss.

2K also unveiled some of the Season 1 rewards in MyTeam. Among those cards include a Free Agent LeBron James card at Season 1, an Amethyst Phil Jackson Coach card, Emerald Kevin Garnett, Ruby Bradley Beal, and a Center-position Amethyst Magic Johnson, among others.

The Level 40 Free Pass reward is a Diamond Kyrie Irving, while a Diamond Brandon Roy is the Season 1 Ultimate reward.

2K

On the topic of Diamonds, 2K stated that the top rewards for Season 1 & 2 will be Diamonds — and there won’t be many of them in MyTeam. However, those who are able to collect 500 Player cards will be able to snare a Diamond Shawn Marion.

Among the other notable changes coming to NBA 2K24 MyTeam include increased earn rates for MT, more MT for quick selling a card, new triggers and boosts for Coaches, a new MyTeam/MyCareer XP progression system that 2K originally confirmed earlier in August, and the ability to buy MT for the very first time.

And for those looking ahead, Kobe Bryant will be the top Collector Level reward. That card will be made available in April.

