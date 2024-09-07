NBA 2K25 September 8 patch notes: MyCareer duplication fix, more

Here’s a look at what the NBA 2K25 team added for the September 6/8 patch, which will go live in stages.

2K25 is now out in full, as worldwide access opened up on September 6, two days after early access began. However, there were some hiccups.

The developers of NBA 2K25 sent a notice out on September 6 that a patch would resolve some issues. However, console players will have to wait a bit longer for the tweaks.

Here’s a look at the full patch notes for the September 6/8 patch:

Addressed an issue that could cause multiple versions of MyPlayer to appear in the NBA in MyCareer and potentially prevent certain quests from completing

Fixed a hang that some users were reporting when attempting to use the Social menu

Resolved error messages and other reported problems when attempting to launch the PC version under certain conditions

Fixed connection issues that could occur when playing Starting 5 games in The City

Stability and performance changes have been made to improve the overall playing experience.

Some players reported a duplication glitch on social media during the first few days of launch, which was visible when finishing the creation of a MyPlayer build. Those same people also noticed MyCareer was glitched, as the game wouldn’t register progress towards quests.

Additionally, the 2K team stated this patch will address error messages when opening up the game on PC, as well as problems with the Social menu.

This update is live on the PC version of NBA 2K25 as of the 6th. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners will get the patch on September 8. The 2K team stated it will go live on consoles at around 2 AM PT.

