NBA 2K23 players demand free-to-play option

NBA 2K23 players are once again weighing the benefits of the popular sports series one day adopting the free-to-play model.

Fans and pundits have long said that sports games should venture into the realm of free-to-play. Their annual releases befit the model after all, given that most of the notable changes usually relate to roster changes and up-to-date player ratings.

Konami went this route when graduating PES to eFootball in 2021. The fully free-to-play experience launched with a host of issues but Konami hasn’t given up just yet, evidenced by the release of Season 2 this year.

But will other popular sports titles follow suit? Given the myriad troubles that continue to plague NBA 2K23, many basketball fans certainly hope so.

NBA 2K23 players want the game to go free-to-play

Content creator iPodKingCarter recently called attention to fan discourse about a free-to-play option for NBA 2K. The YouTuber pondered what the shift would accomplish since most people would just resort to complaining about the free game being “trash.”

NBA 2K streamer JerzFlow201 chimed in, arguing in favor of free-to-play given the costs of the experience as a whole. The streamer noted the base game already costs ~$80.

Factoring in the slow grind and high-priced microtransactions that serve as an incentive to level up quicker, JerzFlow201 believes making 2K free is the way to go.

Reddit user MackCaine captured a screenshot of the exchange, asking fellow Redditors their thoughts on the matter. Many seem to agree that all sports titles should explore the free-to-play route.

“Not only should sports titles be free, they shouldn’t be yearly releases anymore,” according to one user in the NBA 2K subreddit.

While others appear to have no dog in the free-to-play race, they’d at least like to feel as though 2K values their money and time. “I think what people want is value for money from a full-price game and not have to pay to play the game,” someone else wrote.

Given how well the likes of NBA 2K and Madden continue to sell each year, it’s unlikely significant change on this front will happen anytime soon.