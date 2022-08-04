NBA 2K23 dev reveals reworked signature jumpers and badge changes

NBA 2K23’s gameplay director opened up about how signature jumpers have undergone a massive rework, as well as some popular badges.

With the next installment in the NBA 2K franchise fast approaching, basketball fans everywhere have been eagerly awaiting updates on gameplay changes.

Now that we are just one month away from the release of NBA 2K23, the gameplay director for the title has revealed vital information about updates that are coming to both badges as well as signature jump shots.

2K Games Steph Curry has a highly rated jumper in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 dev reveals signature jumpers change

Mike Wang, the gameplay director for NBA 2K23, revealed that signature jumpers will now have both attribute and rating requirements.

Jumpers will also be locked into player size, with the archetypes being Smalls only, Swings only, and Bigs only, with a handful of jump shots being accessible by more than one size. The most highly desired jump shots, like Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving, will require a rating of 96 in either the mid-range stat or 3-point-shot stat.

While these exact numbers are currently a work in progress, it looks like it will take the right build to get the exact shot animation you want.

Another change comes in the form of Real Player %, which will not be an online option in the next installment.

NBA 2K23 shows off massive badge changes

Badges have also undergone massive changes as well. A blog post from NBA 2K revealed which badges have been removed and which ones have been added.

There will also be a new badge tier system as the devs explained, “This year, we’re moving to a tiered badge system. There are 16 badges per attribute category: eight in Tier 1, four in Tier 2, and four in Tier 3. Tier 1 badges are the least powerful for your player, but also cost the least amount of badge points.”

Reddit user Danteinferno0666 made a nifty chart showing each of the new badges and exactly what they do.

Sharpshooters got a ton of new badges including Amped, Comeback Kid, Hands Down Man Down, Claymore, and Limitless Range. Some of the badges being rotated out include Mismatch Expert, Limitless Spot-Up, Chef, and Hot Zone Hunter.

As of now, 2K hasn’t revealed what tier these badges fall under. For players who have called on NBA 2K23 to make big changes, this is a massive step forward.