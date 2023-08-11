NBA 2K24 devs confirm major change to Badges and players are delighted

NBA 2K24’s gameplay director confirmed that Badges are going to get a tweak, as one notable Badge will be shown the door for this year’s game.

News surrounding NBA 2K24 has begun to pick up. This past week, 2K confirmed ratings for many of the game’s stars, including LeBron James and Nikola Jokic.

Next week, 2K is expected to release news on gameplay changes coming to 2K24.

But before then, NBA 2K‘s gameplay director decided to give the community a hint on one notable change that’s coming to Badges.

2K

NBA 2K24 dev confirms Limitless Takeoff change

On Twitter, NBA 2K gameplay director Mike Wang posted an image of the Limitless Takeoff Badge, one that was used heavily in the past and gave players the ability to start their dunk attempt farther out than others when attacking the basket.

The Badge had the word ‘BYE’ next to it, an indication that players should not expect it to return in NBA 2K24.

In response, many reacted with jubilation over the news.

Reaction on Reddit was also mostly positive. One 2K player bluntly stated on the removal of Limitless Takeoff, “Great day.”

However, some proceeded with caution and expect something similar to be instituted for 2K24.

One member of the community opined on the Badges change for NBA 2K24, “This is cool, but I’m more worried about how their going to balance everything out. Rarely is a mechanic tuned just right.”

This is not the first instance this month, in which Wang confirmed a major change coming to NBA 2K24. Earlier in August, Wang posted a tweet that indicated that Quick Drops will be changed for this year’s game.

Aside from those tweets and the confirmation of several notable players’ ratings, not much about the changes headed to 2K24 are known at this point. However, more news is expected to trickle out starting next week.