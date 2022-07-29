NBA 2K23 trailer reveals first-look at gameplay

Lawrence Scotti . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

NBA 2K23’s first official gameplay trailer has dropped, giving NBA fans their first look at the newest installment of the annual basketball franchise.

Each year, 2K delivers the most realistic basketball sim in NBA 2K. Every new version of the game delivers updated rosters, new gameplay features, a revamped MyPlayer mode, and an all-new soundtrack.

With NBA 2K23’s release coming soon, fans have been increasingly hyped for this year’s iteration of the basketball game.

Now, 2K and develop Visual Concepts have finally dropped the first look at 2K23’s gameplay.

2K Ja Morant and Draymond Green faced off in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

New NBA 2K23 trailer shows off gameplay

The trailer, which dropped on July 29, granted hoop fans a sneak peek and how the 2023 version of the game will look.

Spotlighted in the trailer was the gameplay of some of the NBA’s biggest stars including LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Jayston Tatum, and cover athlete Devin Booker.

Each of the stars showed off just how accurate their player animations will be in 2K23, with each of them showing off their signature abilities on the court.

Also included in the trailer is the new halftime show starred by the breakdancing group Jabbawockeez. The bottom text of the trailer noted the gameplay shown was captured from “Next Gen NBA 2K23.”

The song that plays in the trailer is called Big League by Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo, featuring Mozzy and Lil Poppa.

As for more gameplay, 2K has said to keep your eyes peeled next week for even more footage to drop.