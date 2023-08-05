NBA 2K24 community thrilled by dev confirming dunks are getting changed

A tweet from NBA 2K24’s gameplay director Mike Wang got the community buzzing, after Wang hinted to a major change for dunks.

With just one month before the release of NBA 2K24, there’s still very few details made publicly available about this year’s game.

Among the details we do know is that crossplay will be available for the first time, and Seasons are set to return. On the other hand, 2K has kept quiet about additional tweaks and additions.

While we still don’t know much about the features and gameplay changes that are coming to 2K24, gameplay director Mike Wang did hint towards one on social media.

Quick Drops to be addressed for NBA 2K24

On Twitter, NBA 2K gameplay director Mike Wang sent out a message on August 5 that he and the development team are “hard at work on 2K24,” but had nothing to share at the moment — except for one hint on what’s to come.

Wang shared an image of a NBA 2K player attempting what’s known as a “Quick Dunk,” an extremely fast animation that’s been tough to defend against in the past.

The image came with the caption “RIP,” to seemingly indicate that the Quick Drop animation as 2K players know it to be appears to be dead.

NBA 2K players expressed excitement over the teased announcement on Twitter.

The same could be said for NBA 2K players on Reddit. One player commented, “Thank god, it was either make this dunk a 95+ requirement or remove it from the game entirely.” For reference, the Quick Dunk Off One package only needed an 80 Driving Dunk rating.

Another added, “Good. I always thought these dunks looked lame as hell but only used them because every thing else was more likely to get blocked.”

The tease comes just a little less than two weeks before 2K players are set to receive news on the gameplay in this year’s game. 2K announced last month that gameplay news for NBA 2K24 will be released during the week of August 14.

Make sure to check our more of Dexerto’s NBA 2K24 coverage.