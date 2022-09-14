Does NBA 2K23 have crossplay multiplayer features?

NBA 2K23 boasts cross-progression features that function between console families, yet it does not offer crossplay options for multiplayer.

It took some time since the likes of Sony once refused to play ball, but crossplay functionality between platforms has become the norm.

At present, popular multiplayer titles such as MultiVersus, Fortnite, and Call of Duty: Warzone support cross-platform play between PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

To the dismay of some, however, newer releases still launch with a few restrictions when it comes to cross-platform functionality. And NBA 2K23 counts as one such title.

Does NBA 2K23 support crossplay multiplayer across platforms?

As of writing, NBA 2K23 does not come packed with cross-platform play options. Thus, PlayStation players can’t challenge their friends on Xbox to a game of one-on-one.

It does not seem as though this will change either, based on NBA 2K23’s official FAQ page. On this particular matter, the page in question reads as follows: “There will not be crossplay between different platforms.”

2K Games Devin Booker in NBA 2K23

Is cross-progression available in the latest NBA 2K entry?

The simple answer is, yes. NBA 2K23 boasts cross-progression support for MyTeam and a Shared VC Wallet for the “same console family.” A user playing on PS4 can transfer MyTeam progress to their PS5 console, for instance.

Cross-progression for NBA MyTeam allows players to share MyTeam Points, Tokens, cards, and progress across both iterations of NBA 2K23 on generations of hardware within a single console family.

A similar rule applies to the Shared VC Wallet, meaning any earned and purchased Virtual Currency will work across console families.

For now, fans can only hope that cross-play functionality will become a higher priority as this console generation continues on.

NBA 2K23 is in stores now for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.