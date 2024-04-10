Gaming

Does TopSpin 2K25 have crossplay & cross-progression?

Eleni Thomas
TopSpin 2K25 is the latest tennis game to release, but does it include crossplay & cross-progression? Continue reading to find out.

TopSpin 2K25 marks the return of the beloved tennis video game franchise from the 2000s and 2010s. With its return comes new game modes, multiplayer, and improved gameplay and graphics.

With TopSpin 2K25 set to release across multiple platforms, fans may be wondering if the game will include crossplay & cross-progression?

Here is everything we know about TopSpin 2K25’s crossplay and cross-progression and all the details involved in the feature.

Will TopSpin 2K25 have crossplay?

TopSpin 2K25 will fully support crossplay, allowing PlayStation, Xbox, and PC gamers to all dive in together and battle it out.

Developer 2K confirmed cross-play will be included and that it will be available across current generation consoles as well as the likes of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Will TopSpin 2K25 allow cross-progression?

The TopSpkin 2K25 devs have also confirmed that the game will include full cross-progression support.

Stating the following on their website, “Yes, Cross-Progression within the same console family will be available for Xbox and PlayStation (i.e. PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, and Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S). 

Total save data as well as all VC balances and purchased DLC items will be compatible across these console generations in the same family using the same 2K Account.”

