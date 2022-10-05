NBA 2K23 community divided as players plan to “revolt” over micro-transactions

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

NBA 2K23 players protested MyCareer over transactions, and the decision to do so sparked a heated division between community members.

NBA 2K23’s expensive microtransactions are a well-documented issue. 2K incentivizes purchasing in-game currency (VC) by offering expensive MyPlayer cosmetic items and boosts to help players reach a 99 overall.

Players slammed NBA 2K23’s “greedy” monetization after discovering it takes well over $100 worth of VC to upgrade a player fully. Community members also couldn’t believe a 2K durag costs more than the real thing, and some t-shirts cost $7,000 VC.

A group of NBA 2K23 players decided they would protest MyPlayer and stick to game modes that don’t feature microtransactions, and the decision received a mixed reception.

NBA 2K23 players attempt to start a revolt

Reddit user bboypr24 created a Reddit thread and pointed out the community’s over 470,000 members’ capability of taking action against 2 K’s microtransaction issue.

Their idea was met with just under 200 comments of polarizing responses.

One player argued, “Stop complaining about upgrade costs. I hate hearing this so much. Why has it become the norm just to buy VC? Is it that crazy that we want to play the game and earn VC at a decent rate?”

Another user added, “It’s like 500,000+ VC to upgrade from 60 to 99. That’s over 100 bucks in VC. As a person that usually makes about 5 builds a year, the idea of spending 500 bucks on the game sounds dumb.”

On the other side of the argument, a 2K23 player argued, “I’ve spent no money, and I’m a 93. I️ don’t see why people complain that it’s hard to progress when it’s not bad.”

Other players suggested just stopping purchasing the game entirely if it is such an issue. Whatever the right course of action, there is a massive problem with NBA 2K23’s current progression system.