NBA 2K24 publisher hit with another lawsuit over “greedy” VC practices

NBA 2K24 publisher Take-Two Interactive is once again facing a fresh class-action lawsuit, this time focused on the alleged “theft” of virtual currency (VC).

The lawsuit has been filed in California by a minor, represented by their mother, and challenges Take-Two’s approach to in-game transactions, Axios reports.

The lawsuit revolves around the “theft” of VC in NBA 2K games and describes Take-Two’s practice as “unfair, illegal, and greedy.” It is alleged that the company effectively steals or fraudulently appropriates property that players have paid for.

Article continues after ad

At focus is the inability to transfer VC to newer versions of the game, such as accessing VC earned or purchased in NBA 2K23 later in the newly-released NBA 2K24.

Article continues after ad

NBA 2K players had been quick to criticize the game’s “pay to play” features following this year’s NBA 2K24 release, especially the game’s heavy reliance on VC for player progression. This system has been criticized for creating a substantial divide between players who pay and those who do not, especially in online modes.

Article continues after ad

“I genuinely don’t think career mode is meant for casuals anymore. $70 game + $50-100 more for VC, plus the dedicated hours you need to put in grinding over the artificial level caps they have, makes it a no-go for me,” a player shared on Reddit shortly after the game’s release.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

New features like the game’s controversial badge regression system were seemingly implemented merely to encourage players to purchase VC and spend it on “floor setters” that would stop skills from regressing.

Article continues after ad

“2K is the only sports title that purposefully makes the game not fun to play unless you invest money in it,” another player shared.

This isn’t the first time Take-Two Interactive has been hit with a lawsuit regarding NBA 2K. In 2023, the publisher was hit with a lawsuit over the game’s loot boxes, but it was directed towards arbitration, leaving any resolution out of public view.

Article continues after ad

This latest legal battle highlights a growing concern over microtransactions in video games, particularly the impact on minors and the idea of more transparency and fairness in in-game purchases.

Article continues after ad

Take-Two Interactive has yet to comment on the allegations.