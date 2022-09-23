NBA 2K23 store prices flamed as in-game item costs more than real thing

NBA 2K23 store prices were always going to be a topic of discussion in the community but one discovery, in particular, has ticked players off.

The latest installment in the basketball video game franchise was released on September 8, to critical acclaim in most cases.

There have, however, been concerns away from the court – namely in the form of microtransactions. 2K23, just like last year’s title, includes a virtual currency called VC which fans can use to purchase cosmetics and other items.

Two weeks after launch, players have spotted one item, in particular, that’s actually cheaper to buy in person.

NBA 2K23 store prices leave players baffled

On September 22, a Reddit user by the name of JimiForReal said: “Just a reminder that a 2k Durag costs more than a real-life Durag…”

A durag is a close-fitting cloth tied around the head to protect your hair, for those who don’t know.

The post compares the 15,000 price tag in NBA 2K23 and a $4.49 listing on Amazon. If you were to buy three packs of 5,000 VC, that would cost $1.99 per pack – taking the total to $5.97.

That’s right. It is more expensive to snap up the virtual version, but the difference many have taken issue with is that the real thing will last and can be worn for a while, whereas once the new NBA game comes out they won’t go back to it.

Noting that servers for the game will close after the next releases, one user said: “2k only rents you the virtual one lol. Another reminder, they take it away in two years after you buy it.”

Another added: “You should be able to resell clothes in 2k for like half price at least.”

At the moment, there are no options for re-selling cosmetics in NBA 2K23 and while that is an interesting concept, it remains to be seen if the developers would ever go down that route.