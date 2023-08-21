NBA 2K players reveal ’embarrassing’ spending habits amid 2K24 Season Pass controversy

The recent announcement of NBA 2K24’s new Season Pass has sparked a community-wide debate, with some players vowing to resist microtransactions while others openly flaunt their staggering spending habits.

The NBA 2K community is in turmoil following the announcement of the new Season Pass, a battle pass-like structure that will grant players additional rewards for dominating the courts.

While some players are taking a stand against what they perceive as a “greedy” move by refusing to purchase in-game items, others are revealing their outrageous spending habits.

Article continues after ad

The conversation started on Twitter when one player tweeted, “I spent $659.92 on NBA 2K23 (includes the price of the game). For NBA 2K24, I will be getting the Kobe Bryant Edition ($69.99) and doing no money spent after that.” This tweet, accompanied by a screenshot of their transaction history, sparked a discussion that revealed the spending habits of many NBA 2K23 players.

Article continues after ad

Uncle Demi, a 2K Partner, admitted it was “embarrassing” how much they spent, while other players shared spend amounts from hundreds to thousands of dollars, highlighting how normalized this spending has become within the NBA 2K community.

Article continues after ad

This conversation is not just about flexing spending but also reflects a growing discontent with the microtransaction model, a sentiment that echoes the criticism of the NBA 2K24 Season Pass. The decision to introduce a paid Season Pass, with the Pro Pass costing $9.99 and the Hall of Fame Pass at $19.99, has been met with strong opposition from both content creators and players alike.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Both Chris Smoove and Flight, well-known NBA 2K content creators, have expressed their strong disapproval of the paid Season Pass. Smoove criticized the inclusion of VC (Virtual Currency) and My Team points in the Season Pass, labeling it as a “big fat L” and expressed concern about potential future implications.

Article continues after ad

Flight echoed Smoove’s sentiments, calling the Season Pass a “scumbag move at its finest” and expressing dissatisfaction with the direction the “money-hungry franchise” is taking.

But although the decision to implement a Season Pass has not sat well with many fans, the spending habits of some players clearly suggest that the financial impact on the franchise may be minimal.

Article continues after ad

Make sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NBA 2K24 coverage.