NBA 2K23 dev reveals major change to adrenaline and shot clock

NBA 2K23’s Gameplay Director, Mike Wang, detailed a noteworthy change to adrenaline boosts and the shot clock that should improve the experience for players.

Spamming steals and blocks counted among the many issues that players often reported in NBA 2K22. The hope is that NBA 2K23 rectifies the problem and several others.

Since announcing the game several weeks ago, developer Visual Concepts has unleashed details about a host of improvements featured in the next installment.

For one, players can look forward to badge adjustments and overhauled signature jumpers. And Player Builder changes will make animation purchases account-based as opposed to save file-specific.

NBA 2K23 dev outlines adrenaline and shot clock adjustments

Gameplay Director Mike Wang recently took to Twitter to explain that adrenaline boosts will “restore on shot clock resets” in 2K23.

Wang said the team is also considering replenishment options if players slow down and wait for a while. Players can also expect boosts to kick in on defense, meaning steal and block attempts will cost adrenaline.

Apparently, this should reduce the spamming issue that plagued NBA 2K22, especially since depleting defensive boosts will impact a user’s block and steal ratings.

Since NBA 2K23 presently remains a work-in-progress, there’s no word on the effectiveness of the proposed alterations.

But, at the very least, it sounds like a start and proves the crew at Visual Concepts has taken player feedback to heart. Users will have to judge for themselves whether or not said feedback was actually put to good use.

NBA 2K23 hits store shelves for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on Friday, September 9.