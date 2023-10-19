NBA 2K24 dev explains why “stupid” Limitless Range needed to change

NBA 2K24 gameplay director Mike Wang had some choice words in regards to the Limitless Range Badge, something that he called “stupid.”

Some major changes are coming to NBA 2K24, as Season 2 of both MyCareer and MyTeam is set to tip off on October 20.

But before then, NBA 2K24 players have had concerns about the state of the game, including shooting and steals.

One of the NBA 2K24 developers commented on the game and had some pointed words about one particular feature.

During a recent stream from NBA 2K24 content creator Igymo, NBA 2K gameplay director Mike Wang responded to feedback from players and made some interesting comments on the state of the game.

In particular, Wang — who goes by ‘Beluba’ on his socials — criticized the Limitless Range Badge, which grants players who activate it an extended range from where 3-points shots can be hit.

Wang stated regarding the Badge, “[Limitless Range] is stupid. 30 foot bombs shouldn’t be a regular thing.”

He added on the difficulties of working with the badge, saying he “wants Limitless to impact 3-5 feet behind the 3 pt. line… but right now, there’s a dead zone that’s not affected by Limitless.”

On the issue of tweaking it, Wang stated, “I’m just saying I can’t hotfix the badge. I can only increase the badge’s effectiveness in its current state.”

Players were quick to react regarding what Wang had to say on the state of the game.



Others, meanwhile, believe that Wang needs to focus on other features first. One NBA 2K player noted on Twitter, “He right but I need the energy on steals.”

On a related note, Wang also commented that there will be a defensive change coming soon to 2K24. The NBA 2K gameplay director stated that he’ll “get rid of defense-related speed ups” to improve shooting timing consistency.