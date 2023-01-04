NBA 2K23 players demand an overhaul of simple and “spammy” steal mechanics

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

NBA 2K23 revamped shooting and dribbling, but community members argue it’s time to give more attention to the steal mechanic.

NBA 2K23 introduced a new shot meter and flashy new skill combos, appeasing offensive-minded players, but some community members want more attention on defense.

Players especially want improvements made to the game’s steal mechanics.

Complaints over a lackluster steal system are nothing new. In October, players laid out their frustrations over NBA 2K23’s “ridiculous” steal spam issues. There is only one button to steal, which causes players to spam it until they finally strip the opponent.

Fortunately, a creative NBA 2K23 player offered a solution, addressing the long overdue steal system shortcomings.

2K Sports NBA 2K23 players want changes to the game’s steal system.

NBA 2K23 player proposes overhauled steal system

An NBA 2K23 player suggested on Reddit that “defenders should have to select which direction they are reaching manually.”

The user argued players can execute a lob, normal, or bounce pass, while defenders only have one button to stop all three types of passes. They claimed, If players could flick the right stick in the direction they wanted to reach for the ball, it would result in more realistic steal situations.

“A single button is not enough for steal mechanics.”

One player suggested having one button for steals and another for intercepting a pass. “This would literally eliminate the random spammy lucky steals that people get because they’d legit have to choose the correct action for the current situation.”

A second played added, “I think adding more of a skill gap to the defensive mechanics is a fantastic idea. Almost every OP mechanic in the game has been somewhat balanced by adding more skill mechanics.”

The user backed up their claim by mentioning the dunk stick or shot timings based on stamina. Locking steals behind one button puts too much of the action to chance rather than skill from a player, resulting in less of a skill gap.