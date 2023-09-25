NBA 2K24 update 1.3 patch notes: Defense changes, MyCareer fixes, more

The NBA 2K24 1.3 update is set to bring a whole heap of changes to the game, addressing some of the most important issues while also improving overall gameplay balance and stability.

2K has also released a timeline for what has been labeled an “all-encompassing patch” that’s set to arrive in early-mid October. That update will contain more fixes and improvements for the game, including some improvements that needed a longer internal testing runway.

But, for now, this update, while seemingly smaller than the one coming next month, brings more balanced gameplay and refined defensive coverage, in particular.

The update also brings adjustments to City, MyCAREER, and other modes, as well as many enhancements and fixes.

Developer Note: We are continuing to work towards resolving the most user-impacting issues being reported. The team is currently working on an all-encompassing patch that will be releasing in early-mid October. That patch will contain fixes and improvements spanning the entire game, including a number of community-reported items that required a longer internal testing runway.

GAMEPLAY

Tightened up perimeter defensive coverage checks to reduce “ghost contests”

Increased the make window size of open meter dunks

CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER

A number of fixes to overall game stability while in the City have been made to improve user experience

Resolved an issue at the end of Rec games that would send the user to the game’s main menu following a black screen

Functionality and stability improvements have been made to the Social Menu as we work to provide a more seamless experience

MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION