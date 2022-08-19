NBA 2K22 players furious at time-wasting shoe creator bug

NBA 2K22 players are furious after a bug with the game’s shoe creator caused some to lose almost an hour’s worth of progress.

NBA 2K22 hosts its fair share of strange bugs and glitches: some game-breaking and some just plain silly.

Unfortunately, players recently stumbled across another bug that has ended up wasting a lot of fans’ time.

The bug has to do with NBA 2K22’s in-game shoe creator, which is strangely booting players out of the game due to them being idle for too long.

NBA 2K22 shoe-creator bug wasting fans’ time

2K Though not an integral part of the game, plenty of fans enjoy creating custom shoes in NBA 2K22.

The bug comes from a post on the NBA 2K22 subreddit where one fan shared a video of the issue in action.

The clip shoe’s a fairly normal portion of gameplay where a player is trying to name their custom shoe.

After finding a name that’s available to use and confirming the finalized design, the ending cutscene begins to finish up the process.

However, the cutscene is abruptly cut short by a message that reads “You have been idle for too long,” which boots them all the way back to the main menu.

According to other 2K players in the comments, this isn’t an isolated incident either.

“Easily one of the most annoying things to deal with the 1st time this happens to you,” said user LEDBreezey.

Another fan questioned the thinking behind the decision to kick idle players in this customization menu at all, which many players felt was a strange decision.

“I don’t know why they allow for so much customization with the shoes and then kick you out for spending time customizing your shoes. It doesn’t make sense,” said SCtheWizard.

They go on to thank the original poster for bringing a spotlight to this annoying issue and said “The game should know when you are in the shoe customization part and that should prevent you from being idle.”

Developer 2K has patched many of NBA 2K22’s issues in the past, so hopefully, the team takes note of this frustrating issue and rolls out a fix eventually.