Weird NBA 2K22 bug is generating 99-year-old free agents

Alec Mullins . 53 minutes ago

NBA 2K22’s latest bug is bringing a little bit of graceful aging to the game of basketball by generating the oldest free agents in series history.

2K remain the king of the hill every year when it comes to basketball sims, but the franchise isn’t free of bugs as any of its fans will tell you.

From strange blocking techniques to a slew of problems with the AI, there have been a couple of notable issues in the latest release, but now on the eve of the next game we’ve been blessed with the funniest possible hiccup.

NBA 2K22’s 99-year-old free agents are a game-changer

Like the one seen in the Reddit post embedded below, there have been a few cases of veteran free agents joining the NBA’s developmental G-League at the tender age of 99 years old.

To put into perspective how absolutely silly this idea is, the oldest player to ever take part in a real-life NBA game was 45-year-old Nat Hickey of the 1947-48 Providence Steamrollers, who was actually the team’s coach at the time, but decided to activate himself for an unproductive two-game run before promptly retiring.

When looking at the characteristics of this supernatural wonder of a player, one commenter joked that his defining personality trait should be changed from “laid back” to “laid to rest.”

The original poster of this monstrosity also clarified that the player has a 41 overall rating, meaning he’s not likely to see any floor time in the near future. At such an advanced age, that means the ceiling of this particular burgeoning pro career might be over as it soon as it started.

However if you’re ever in a pinch and need to sign a cheap Dynasty mode free agent, at least there’s a player out there who truly deserves one of those veteran minimum contracts to fill out the bench.