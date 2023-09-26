NBA 2K24’s upcoming “steal fix” to address animation bugs

According to NBA 2K24’s Gameplay Director, Mike Wang, an upcoming patch will include a steal fix that tackles glitched animations.

NBA 2K24 users have noticed a weird glitch affecting steals, specifically their animations. The problem comes from the stealing action wrongfully pulling offensive players out of the intended animation, thus allowing defenders to pluck the ball.

One example in a video by Twitter user Tai shows the offensive player dribbling on their left side to avoid a steal attempt. The user wrote, “Him pressing square literally cancels out the animation and reverts the ball BACK to him to get a pluck animation.”

Gameplay Director Mike Wang responded by saying he and the team would investigate. As such, some players expected NBA 2K24’s recent 1.3 patch to address the issue. The fix in question isn’t ready to go live, however.

The 1.3 update for NBA 2K24 landed on September 25, ushering in gameplay adjustments, MyCareer fixes, and more. To the surprise of some fans, the patch didn’t address the frustrating steal animation glitch.

One person questioned Mike Wang about the omission in a Twitter thread. The director said the “steal fix will be in the next [patch].” The wording led to further confusion, with one fan thinking a steal-related nerf sat on the horizon.

Wang noted that this isn’t the case. The steal fix will address players “getting pulled out of animations inappropriately… this is a targeted bug fix to prevent the ball from yo yo’ing back to the original ball hand mid dribble to get plucked,” he explained.

Presumably, the steal animation bug will be fixed in NBA 2K24’s 1.4 patch. There’s currently no timeline for when the update will arrive, though.

For now, many fans focus their efforts on claiming all of the Season 1 rewards before the season comes to a close on October 21.