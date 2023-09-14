NBA 2K24 September 14 update patch notes: MyTeam changes, rim hang bug fix, more
The first big NBA 2K24 update is upon us as v1.2 arrives on September 14. From changes to The City, MyCareer, MyTeam, and more, to key bug fixes on top, here are the full patch notes.
Just days removed from the launch of NBA 2K24 and the game’s first sizeable update is already upon us. While the initial release window has certainly been met with controversy in certain areas, devs are swiftly looking to smoothen things out.
Namely, through a number of adjustments to various progression systems, difficulty changes online, and plenty more in-between, 2K Games is looking to rebound from a swarm of critical reviews early on.
Though this new update also does away with one of the game’s more amusing bugs, one that completely broke the laws of physics as the rim didn’t take too fondly to certain hangs.
Full NBA 2K24 September 14 update patch notes: All V1.2 changes
Developer Note: We are working quickly to resolve the most user-impacting issues being reported. Feedback from the community has been quick and clear; we thank you. The patch we will release prior to the launch of Season 2 will contain a much broader set of fixes and improvements spanning the entire game.
GAMEPLAY
- Fixed an issue that was causing physics to break when using controllable rim hangs in certain situations
THE CITY
- Numerous fixes to game stability in the City have been made
- Resolved a user-reported stutter when playing games on the RISE affiliation courts
- You can now properly join a friend in the Gatorade Rental Courts when using the Social Menu
MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION
- Adjusted the Minimizer quest so it is easier for all player types to complete
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause a hang when loading into a MyCAREER save
- Addressed an issue that could prevent advancement to the second NBA season
- Resolved a hang when heading to the arena floor before NBA games
- Michael Jordan can no longer be passed on the GOAT tier list before winning your 7th championship
- Users can no longer apply the same Floor Setter to more than one badge.
MyTEAM
- Resolved user-reported issues with games played after playing Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games
- Lowered the difficulty of Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games against the CPU to Pro
- Added the ability to select a lineup before entering Triple Threat Online: Co-Op
MyNBA
- Resolved a hang that could occur in the Trade Finder menu when exiting and re-entering under certain conditions
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Warriors to get rebranded incorrectly going into future seasons in MyNBA