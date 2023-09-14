NBA 2K24 September 14 update patch notes: MyTeam changes, rim hang bug fix, more

The first big NBA 2K24 update is upon us as v1.2 arrives on September 14. From changes to The City, MyCareer, MyTeam, and more, to key bug fixes on top, here are the full patch notes.

Just days removed from the launch of NBA 2K24 and the game’s first sizeable update is already upon us. While the initial release window has certainly been met with controversy in certain areas, devs are swiftly looking to smoothen things out.

Namely, through a number of adjustments to various progression systems, difficulty changes online, and plenty more in-between, 2K Games is looking to rebound from a swarm of critical reviews early on.

Though this new update also does away with one of the game’s more amusing bugs, one that completely broke the laws of physics as the rim didn’t take too fondly to certain hangs.

Developer Note: We are working quickly to resolve the most user-impacting issues being reported. Feedback from the community has been quick and clear; we thank you. The patch we will release prior to the launch of Season 2 will contain a much broader set of fixes and improvements spanning the entire game.

GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue that was causing physics to break when using controllable rim hangs in certain situations

THE CITY

Numerous fixes to game stability in the City have been made

Resolved a user-reported stutter when playing games on the RISE affiliation courts

You can now properly join a friend in the Gatorade Rental Courts when using the Social Menu

MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION

Adjusted the Minimizer quest so it is easier for all player types to complete

Fixed a rare issue that could cause a hang when loading into a MyCAREER save

Addressed an issue that could prevent advancement to the second NBA season

Resolved a hang when heading to the arena floor before NBA games

Michael Jordan can no longer be passed on the GOAT tier list before winning your 7th championship

Users can no longer apply the same Floor Setter to more than one badge.

MyTEAM

Resolved user-reported issues with games played after playing Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games

Lowered the difficulty of Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games against the CPU to Pro

Added the ability to select a lineup before entering Triple Threat Online: Co-Op

MyNBA