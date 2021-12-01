NBA 2K22 nerfs OP dribble in 1.8 update – patch notes

The NBA 2K22 1.8 update patch notes are here and the devs are, along with other fixes to the game, nerfing the OP left-right dribble boost that’s been marring online play.

As usual, 2K Games have a host of balance changes for both the new and current generation versions. Players from all corners of the court are going will be eager to hop back into the game now that the OP side-to-side dribble is getting addressed.

Additionally, the devs are targeting more defensive reactions from CPUs to help players guard off-ball cuts to the basket. 2K are really aiming to balance both sides of the ball in the latest patch.

2K22 left-right dribble shot nerfed

The new NBA 2K22 patch has slowed down lateral dribble launches and added an accuracy penalty for people who are “excessively” going side-to-side before throwing up a shot.

2K players have been reeling from the dribble technique, with some dubbing it the ‘Left-Right cheese,’ that’s been taking over online lobbies and getting people frustrated enough to quit the game.

A new penalty and nerfs to the initial dribble speed should help quell the problem but that remains to be seen.

NBA 2K22 CPU defense buff

This patch is also going to give the CPU a lot more defensive logic to help against a variety of different offensive options.

Namely, a ‘Cutter Help’ feature will give the computer the ability to recognize when an off-the-ball cut is happening and lets them position themselves accordingly.

2K is also experimenting with better CPU screen-and-roll awareness to let defenders switch or pick up the ball carrier.

The developers are trying to balance NBA 2K22’s mechanics and they hope the 1.8 update will go far in doing so. Check out the complete patch notes below, courtesy of 2K Games.

NBA 2K22 1.8 update patch notes

Current Gen Patch Update 1.8 – 12.1.21

General

Lots of preparation for Season 3 of NBA 2K22, launching this Friday at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM GMT!

A Gatorade app is now available on the in-game phone when on the cruise ship

Slowed down lateral dribble launches and added a shooting penalty that applies for players who zig-zag from side to side excessively before shooting

Fixed an issue that was causing ball handlers to hitch and slow down when running in transition

Adjusted the Intimidator badge to apply to jump shots in addition to dunks and layups

MyTEAM

Fixed an issue with Free Throws not visually tallying points in the in-game Agenda Tracker

Prevented Series I Agendas from qualifying for all players in the Agenda Tracker

Certain Event Cards will now display their names in Auction OutcomesAddressed a few stats that were not updating in the MyTEAM menus

New Gen Patch Update 1.8 – 12.1.21

General

Lots of preparation for Season 3 of NBA 2K22, launching this Friday at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM GMT!

Addressed a rare hang that could occur at halftime in various modes

Removed the 75th Anniversary logos from the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz City uniforms to mirror real world usage

2021 NBA Championship banners have been unveiled in the Milwaukee Bucks arena

The baseline text on the Cleveland Cavaliers City court floor has been updated to reflect recent real world changes

The following players and coaches have received new scans and/or had general likeness updates made to them:

New Scans:

Santi Aldama

Cole Anthony

Desmond Bane

Saddiq Bey

James Bouknight

Jared Butler

Josh Christopher

Ayo Dosunmu

Usman Garuba

Luka Garza

Killian Hayes

Bones Hyland

Isaiah Jackson

Isaiah Joe

Jalen Johnson

Herbert Jones

Kai Jones

Tre Jones

Corey Kispert

Saben Lee

Kira Lewis Jr.

Theo Maledon

Kenyon Martin Jr.

Tyrese Maxey

Jaden McDaniels

Leilani Mitchell

Isaac Okoro

Theresa Plaisance

Paul Reed

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Jaden Springer

Jaesean Tate

Xavier Tillman

Ziaire Williams

Tattoo Updates:

RJ Barrett

Devin Booker

Brandon Clarke

Chris Duarte

Jalen Green

JaMychal Green

Quentin Grimes

Tre Mann

Trey Murphy III

Payton Pritchard

Karl-Anthony Towns

A’ja Wilson

General Updates:

Mike Bantom

Bimbo Coles

Josh Giddey

Justin Holiday

Luke Jackson

Grant Long

Oliver Miller

Ja Morant

Lamond Murray

Gregg Popovich

Otto Porter

Cazzie Russell

Pepe Sanchez

Stromile Swift

Derrick White

Gameplay

Slowed down lateral dribble launches and added a shooting penalty that applies for players who zig-zag from side to side excessively before shooting

Fixed an issue that was causing ball handlers to hitch and slow down when running in transition

Adjusted the Intimidator badge to apply to jump shots in addition to dunks and layups

Defensive positioning logic improvements have been made to help CPU screen defenders guard the pick and roll more effectively

Added new “Cutter Help” defense that enables help defenders to recognize an off-ball cut to the basket and position themselves to guard it. This can be disabled with the Drive Help setting in the defensive settings menu

The City

Various stability and performance improvements have been made throughout the City

Resolved some issues that could occur when attempting to join a friend at the Gatorade private courts

MyCAREER

Continued fixes and adjustments have been made to improve the overall quest experience and ensure that all quests are tracking and completing properly

The Edit Playbook menu should now function correctly once unlocked

You are now able to change your selections when using the Suggest Free Agents menu

MyTEAM

Fixed an issue with custom uniforms that could allow users to show up invisible in multiplayer games

Fixed an issue with Free Throws not visually tallying points in the in-game Agenda Tracker

Prevented Series I Agendas from qualifying for all players in the Agenda Tracker

Certain Event Cards will now display their names in Auction Outcomes

Updated the thumbnails on uniform cards to reflect new sponsor patches

Improved ball bounces for locker code and Triple Threat Online: The 100 Ball Drops

MyNBA/THE W