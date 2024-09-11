GamingNBA 2K

Best jumpshots in NBA 2K25: Meta animations for all builds

Kurt Perry
Luka Doncic shooting in NBA 2K25.Dexerto

No NBA 2K25 build is complete without a meta jumpshot that uses the best animations possible to make scoring long-range buckets easier.

When it comes to your animations, none are as important as your jumpshot. In addition to avoiding the worst badges, it is the biggest factor in whether you will be raining down threes for fun or be left to miss wide-open jumpers every possession, leaving your teammates questioning why they invited you.

It doesn’t matter if you are a Sharpshooter or a Glass Cleaner, being able to stretch the floor and hit shots will help your team big time. It forces defenders to cover and switch onto you, opening up more space and creating mismatches for others to score more easily.

A build that can’t hit shots is always going to be a liability, so you’ll want the best jumpshot possible to make sure that isn’t the case. Here are the animations you should be using, as well as the combinations that will make hitting consistent perfect releases a breeze.

Best jumpshot animations in NBA 2K25

Under 6’5″

JumpshotRating RequirementsRelease HeightDefensive ImmunityRelease SpeedTiming Stability
Stephen Curry92+ Mid-Range or 92+ 3PT ShotC-A+A+A+
Kyrie Irving90+ Mid-Range or 90+ 3PT ShotAA+A-A
Jaden Hardy84+ Mid-Range or 84+ 3PT ShotB-B+AB+
Cameron Thomas85+ Mid-Range or 85+ 3PT ShotA+B+A+B-
Oscar Robertson89+ Mid-Range or 89+ 3PT ShotBA-BA+

At least 6’5″ and under 6’10”

JumpshotRating RequirementsRelease HeightDefensive ImmunityRelease SpeedTiming Stability
Kobe Bryant87+ Mid-Range or 87+ 3PT ShotAAA-B+
Gordon Hayward84+ Mid-Range or 84+ 3PT ShotB+A-B-B+
Kyle Korver91+ Mid-Range or 91+ 3PT ShotCAA+A
A.J. Lawson69+ Mid-Range or 69+ 3PT ShotABDD-
Jaylon Tyson77+ Mid-Range or 77+ 3PT ShotA+BDB-

At least 6’10”

JumpshotRating RequirementsRelease HeightDefensive ImmunityRelease SpeedTiming Stability
LaMarcus Aldridge84+ Mid-Range or 84+ 3PT ShotCB+A-A
Chris Bosh85+ Mid-Range or 85+ 3PT ShotAAB-B+
Jonathan Isaac77+ Mid-Range or 77+ 3PT ShotAAD+C-
Yves Missi48+ Mid-Range or 48+ 3PT ShotC-FB+F
PJ Washington79+ Mid-Range or 79+ 3PT ShotC+A-CB-

The jumpshot requirements listed above only apply to the Lower/Base portion of the Jump Shot Creator. However, this is by far the most important part of any jumpshot, as it determines how large your perfect timing window is, making it easier to score greens.

Your height and attributes limit which animations you can use. It is recommended to try and access at least one of the listed jumpshots to create the best jumpshot, especially given how tricky shooting is in NBA 2K25.

If your next potential build can’t access any of them, you may want to consider tweaking your Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point rating. If you have already made your build, consider utilizing Cap Breakers, unlocked at affiliate ranks Starter 3, Veteran 2, and Legend 1, to boost your shooting stats beyond their limit.

Best jumpshot combinations

You can combine jumpshot animations to create your own blend in the Jump Shot Creator. This is how the best jumpshots are made, with these featuring the biggest perfect release windows, easiest-to-use visual cues, and high grades across the board.

Here are the best jumpshot combinations for each build type, with all of these using the fastest Release Speed possible:

Build TypeJumpshot combination (Base/Upper Release 1/Upper Release 2)
Guard builds (under 6’5″) with elite shooting (87+)Cameron Thomas/Oscar Robertson/Tre Mann (60%/40%)
Guard builds (under 6’5″) with average shooting (83+)Jakobe Walter/Oscar Robertson/Cameron Thomas (49%/51%)
Wing builds (6’5″ – 6’9″) with elite shooting (84+)Jaylon Tyson/Saddiq Bey/Oscar Robertson (30%/70%)
Wing builds (6’5 – 6’9″) with average shooting (75+)A.J. Lawson/Brandin Podzlemski/Taurean Prince (37%/63%)
Big man builds (At least 6’10”) with elite shooting (84+)Jonathan Isaac/Kevin Durant/Bobby Portis Jr. (40%/60%)
Big man builds (At least 6’10”) with average shooting (78+)Jonathan Isaac/PJ Tucker/Yves Missi (76%/24%)
Big man builds (At least 6’10”) with below-average shooting (55+) Andre Drummond/Tim Duncan/Tim Duncan (50%/50%)

NBA 2K25 jumpshot grades explained

These are the four jumpshot grades and what each of them does:

  • Release Height: How high up your release point is, making it easier to shoot over defenders.
  • Release Speed: How fast your shot is, making it easier to shoot before defenders close out.
  • Defensive Immunity: How much contests impact your shot, making it easier to shoot contested.
  • Timing Stability: How consistent your jumpshot’s timing is when fatigued or under pressure.
Jump Shot creator in NBA 2K25.Dexerto
Your shot’s four grades can be viewed in the Jump Shot Creator.

Every jumpshot made in the Jump Shot Creator will have four grades that dictate how effective it is. These impact how your shot works in game, with each ranging between A+ and F.

The higher grades make your jumpshot better in one way or another, so you ideally want to use a combination that has high grades across the board. However, the highest grades are reserved for builds with high shooting stats, so not everyone can get them.

If you want to master shooting in NBA 2K25, check out our Shot Meter guide, as well as how to get VC fast to max out your build in no time. You’ll also want to take advantage of the Daily Rewards and Locker Codes to make sure you aren’t missing out.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech