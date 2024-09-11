Best jumpshots in NBA 2K25: Meta animations for all builds

No NBA 2K25 build is complete without a meta jumpshot that uses the best animations possible to make scoring long-range buckets easier.

When it comes to your animations, none are as important as your jumpshot. In addition to avoiding the worst badges, it is the biggest factor in whether you will be raining down threes for fun or be left to miss wide-open jumpers every possession, leaving your teammates questioning why they invited you.

It doesn’t matter if you are a Sharpshooter or a Glass Cleaner, being able to stretch the floor and hit shots will help your team big time. It forces defenders to cover and switch onto you, opening up more space and creating mismatches for others to score more easily.

Article continues after ad

A build that can’t hit shots is always going to be a liability, so you’ll want the best jumpshot possible to make sure that isn’t the case. Here are the animations you should be using, as well as the combinations that will make hitting consistent perfect releases a breeze.

Article continues after ad

Best jumpshot animations in NBA 2K25

Under 6’5″

Jumpshot Rating Requirements Release Height Defensive Immunity Release Speed Timing Stability Stephen Curry 92+ Mid-Range or 92+ 3PT Shot C- A+ A+ A+ Kyrie Irving 90+ Mid-Range or 90+ 3PT Shot A A+ A- A Jaden Hardy 84+ Mid-Range or 84+ 3PT Shot B- B+ A B+ Cameron Thomas 85+ Mid-Range or 85+ 3PT Shot A+ B+ A+ B- Oscar Robertson 89+ Mid-Range or 89+ 3PT Shot B A- B A+

At least 6’5″ and under 6’10”

Jumpshot Rating Requirements Release Height Defensive Immunity Release Speed Timing Stability Kobe Bryant 87+ Mid-Range or 87+ 3PT Shot A A A- B+ Gordon Hayward 84+ Mid-Range or 84+ 3PT Shot B+ A- B- B+ Kyle Korver 91+ Mid-Range or 91+ 3PT Shot C A A+ A A.J. Lawson 69+ Mid-Range or 69+ 3PT Shot A B D D- Jaylon Tyson 77+ Mid-Range or 77+ 3PT Shot A+ B D B-

At least 6’10”

Jumpshot Rating Requirements Release Height Defensive Immunity Release Speed Timing Stability LaMarcus Aldridge 84+ Mid-Range or 84+ 3PT Shot C B+ A- A Chris Bosh 85+ Mid-Range or 85+ 3PT Shot A A B- B+ Jonathan Isaac 77+ Mid-Range or 77+ 3PT Shot A A D+ C- Yves Missi 48+ Mid-Range or 48+ 3PT Shot C- F B+ F PJ Washington 79+ Mid-Range or 79+ 3PT Shot C+ A- C B-

The jumpshot requirements listed above only apply to the Lower/Base portion of the Jump Shot Creator. However, this is by far the most important part of any jumpshot, as it determines how large your perfect timing window is, making it easier to score greens.

Article continues after ad

Your height and attributes limit which animations you can use. It is recommended to try and access at least one of the listed jumpshots to create the best jumpshot, especially given how tricky shooting is in NBA 2K25.

If your next potential build can’t access any of them, you may want to consider tweaking your Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point rating. If you have already made your build, consider utilizing Cap Breakers, unlocked at affiliate ranks Starter 3, Veteran 2, and Legend 1, to boost your shooting stats beyond their limit.

Article continues after ad

Best jumpshot combinations

You can combine jumpshot animations to create your own blend in the Jump Shot Creator. This is how the best jumpshots are made, with these featuring the biggest perfect release windows, easiest-to-use visual cues, and high grades across the board.

Article continues after ad

Here are the best jumpshot combinations for each build type, with all of these using the fastest Release Speed possible:

Build Type Jumpshot combination (Base/Upper Release 1/Upper Release 2) Guard builds (under 6’5″) with elite shooting (87+) Cameron Thomas/Oscar Robertson/Tre Mann (60%/40%) Guard builds (under 6’5″) with average shooting (83+) Jakobe Walter/Oscar Robertson/Cameron Thomas (49%/51%) Wing builds (6’5″ – 6’9″) with elite shooting (84+) Jaylon Tyson/Saddiq Bey/Oscar Robertson (30%/70%) Wing builds (6’5 – 6’9″) with average shooting (75+) A.J. Lawson/Brandin Podzlemski/Taurean Prince (37%/63%) Big man builds (At least 6’10”) with elite shooting (84+) Jonathan Isaac/Kevin Durant/Bobby Portis Jr. (40%/60%) Big man builds (At least 6’10”) with average shooting (78+) Jonathan Isaac/PJ Tucker/Yves Missi (76%/24%) Big man builds (At least 6’10”) with below-average shooting (55+) Andre Drummond/Tim Duncan/Tim Duncan (50%/50%)

NBA 2K25 jumpshot grades explained

These are the four jumpshot grades and what each of them does:

Release Height: How high up your release point is, making it easier to shoot over defenders.

How high up your release point is, making it easier to shoot over defenders. Release Speed: How fast your shot is, making it easier to shoot before defenders close out.

How fast your shot is, making it easier to shoot before defenders close out. Defensive Immunity: How much contests impact your shot, making it easier to shoot contested.

How much contests impact your shot, making it easier to shoot contested. Timing Stability: How consistent your jumpshot’s timing is when fatigued or under pressure.

Dexerto Your shot’s four grades can be viewed in the Jump Shot Creator.

Every jumpshot made in the Jump Shot Creator will have four grades that dictate how effective it is. These impact how your shot works in game, with each ranging between A+ and F.

Article continues after ad

The higher grades make your jumpshot better in one way or another, so you ideally want to use a combination that has high grades across the board. However, the highest grades are reserved for builds with high shooting stats, so not everyone can get them.

If you want to master shooting in NBA 2K25, check out our Shot Meter guide, as well as how to get VC fast to max out your build in no time. You’ll also want to take advantage of the Daily Rewards and Locker Codes to make sure you aren’t missing out.

Article continues after ad