NBA 2K25 Season 1 Rewards: MyTeam & MyCareer progression, Agendas, more

Chris Studley
Jayson Tatum in NBA 2K252K

Here’s a look at everything that can be obtained in Season 1 of NBA 2K25.

It’s a new year of NBA 2K25, and Season 1 is here. Season 1 went live on September 4 along with early access, giving players their first chance at earning upgrades for their MyPlayer and MyTeam.

Among the notable rewards include a Badge Elevator at Level 40, plus a 95 OVR Tracy McGrady for MyTeam.

But what else is there? Here’s a look at the Season 1 reward paths in 2K25.

Season 1 rewards in NBA 2K25

Here’s a look at all the rewards for the Season 1 MyTeam and MyCareer rewards paths in NBA 2K25:

LEVELMYTEAM REWARDMYCAREER REWARDPREMIUM REWARD
1Trendsetters MyTeam Rewards (15,000 VC, 89 OVR Tatum, Packs)Trendsetter MyCareer Rewards‘Lemme See’ Teammote
22 Ascension Packs‘Underwater’ MyCourt Mural2,500 VC
3Sol and Jacks Player IndicatorsSol Player Indicator‘Recognize’ Banner Emote
480 OVR Emerald Yao Ming30 Min 2XP Coin80+ OVR Player Option Pack (Pick 2)
5Sickle Cell Awareness BallSickle Cell Awareness Ball2,500 VC
680+ OVR Player Option PackDynamic Duo Banners SetReptilian Scale Face Paint
7Season 1 Ball and Uniforms + Fireball Collide Perfect ReleaseFireballs Green Release60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x4)
85,000 MTTier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% Rep Bonus)2,500 VC
93 Ascension PicksJacks Player IndicatorPistons Mascot Suit
1080 OVR Emerald Jaylen BrownTier 2 ‘Synergy’ Badge Perk10 Ascension Picks
11Franchise Playbook and Logo Option PacksEmotes Package #12,500 VC
12Franchise Arena and Court Floor Option PacksLime Green EyesJet Black Shades
134 Ascension Picks60 Min 2XP Coin84+ OVR Player Option Pack (Pick 2)
14Franchise Uniform Option Pack (Pick 2)Inline Skates2,500 VC
1585 OVR Sapphire Mike MillerTier 2 Max +1 Badge Perk60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
1660 Min 2XP Coin‘Cityscape’ MyCourt MuralDiamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5)
1784+ OVR Player Option Pack60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)2,500 VC
185,000 MTGreen Ball TrailOversized Pink Diamond T-Mac Shirt
195 Ascension PicksTier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% Rep Bonus)87+ OVR Player Option Pack
2087 OVR Ruby Damon Stoudamire‘Franklin the Dog’ 76ers Mascot Pack2,500 VC
21Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)60 Min 2XP Coin30 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x6)
2287+ OVR Option PackEmote Pack #260 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x4)
23Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)Short Locs with Beads2,500 VC
246 Ascension PicksDynamic Duo Banners Set45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
2590 OVR Amethyst Juwan HowardTier 1 ‘Synergy’ Badge Perk25,000 MT
26Gold Badge Option PackEmote Pack #32,500 VC
275,000 MT30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coins (x6)
287 Ascension Picks60 Min 2XP Coin90+ OVR Player Option Pack
29120 Min 2XP CoinDynamic Duo Banners Set2,500 VC
3090+ OVR Player Option PackTier 1 ‘Max +1’ Badge PerkHornets Mascot
31Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 3)30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Boosts)10 Ascension Picks
3210,000 MTTropical Moto Pants5,000 VC
338 Ascension PicksSeason 1 REC Leg Sleeve30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
34Hall of Fame BadgeDynamic Duo Banners SetHall of Fame Badge Option Pack
3593 OVR Diamond Jerry StackhouseTier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% Rep Bonus)5,000 VC
36Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5)Wrestling SingletPremium Wrestling Singlet
37Takeover Option Pack120 Minute Double XP CoinTakeover Option Pack (Pick 2)
3810 Ascension Picks‘Big Shot’ Teammote10,000 VC
3910,000 MTPlastic Action Figure MascotGlow-in-the-Dark Plastic Action Figure Mascot and Basketball
4095 OVR Pink Diamond Tracy McGradyBadge Elevator: Instant +2 Level BoostPro Pass 95 OVR Pink Diamond Tracy McGrady.

The Pro Pass McGrady has an alternate card art.

95 OVR McGrady stats NBA 2K252K

Keep in mind that there are two premium tiers for Season 1: the Pro Pass the Hall of Fame Pass. Both yield access to the Premium Path.

The Pro Pass costs $9.99 USD and comes with MyCareer clothes, plus a 90 OVR Vince Carter. The Hall of Fame Pass costs $19.99 USD and comes with 15,000 VC and 10 Season 1 Level Skips.

How to make progress in Season 1

NBA 2K25 players can make progress by accumulating XP in either MyTeam or MyCareer. Progress in either mode will contribute towards the Base Pass.

XP can be earned simply by playing either MyTeam or MyCareer. Be sure to use the XP Coins earned along the way, as those will boost XP earned over a limited period of time.

Season 1 will end on October 18, 2024. Be sure to check out how Hall of Fame Edition owners can redeem their offer for NBA League Pass.

