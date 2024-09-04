NBA 2K25 Season 1 Rewards: MyTeam & MyCareer progression, Agendas, more

NBA 2K25 Season 1 Rewards: MyTeam & MyCareer progression, Agendas, more2K
Here’s a look at everything that can be obtained in Season 1 of NBA 2K25.
It’s a new year of NBA 2K25, and Season 1 is here. Season 1 went live on September 4 along with early access, giving players their first chance at earning upgrades for their MyPlayer and MyTeam.
Among the notable rewards include a Badge Elevator at Level 40, plus a 95 OVR Tracy McGrady for MyTeam.
But what else is there? Here’s a look at the Season 1 reward paths in 2K25.
Season 1 rewards in NBA 2K25
Here’s a look at all the rewards for the Season 1 MyTeam and MyCareer rewards paths in NBA 2K25:
|LEVEL
|MYTEAM REWARD
|MYCAREER REWARD
|PREMIUM REWARD
|1
|Trendsetters MyTeam Rewards (15,000 VC, 89 OVR Tatum, Packs)
|Trendsetter MyCareer Rewards
|‘Lemme See’ Teammote
|2
|2 Ascension Packs
|‘Underwater’ MyCourt Mural
|2,500 VC
|3
|Sol and Jacks Player Indicators
|Sol Player Indicator
|‘Recognize’ Banner Emote
|4
|80 OVR Emerald Yao Ming
|30 Min 2XP Coin
|80+ OVR Player Option Pack (Pick 2)
|5
|Sickle Cell Awareness Ball
|Sickle Cell Awareness Ball
|2,500 VC
|6
|80+ OVR Player Option Pack
|Dynamic Duo Banners Set
|Reptilian Scale Face Paint
|7
|Season 1 Ball and Uniforms + Fireball Collide Perfect Release
|Fireballs Green Release
|60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x4)
|8
|5,000 MT
|Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% Rep Bonus)
|2,500 VC
|9
|3 Ascension Picks
|Jacks Player Indicator
|Pistons Mascot Suit
|10
|80 OVR Emerald Jaylen Brown
|Tier 2 ‘Synergy’ Badge Perk
|10 Ascension Picks
|11
|Franchise Playbook and Logo Option Packs
|Emotes Package #1
|2,500 VC
|12
|Franchise Arena and Court Floor Option Packs
|Lime Green Eyes
|Jet Black Shades
|13
|4 Ascension Picks
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|84+ OVR Player Option Pack (Pick 2)
|14
|Franchise Uniform Option Pack (Pick 2)
|Inline Skates
|2,500 VC
|15
|85 OVR Sapphire Mike Miller
|Tier 2 Max +1 Badge Perk
|60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|16
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|‘Cityscape’ MyCourt Mural
|Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5)
|17
|84+ OVR Player Option Pack
|60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|2,500 VC
|18
|5,000 MT
|Green Ball Trail
|Oversized Pink Diamond T-Mac Shirt
|19
|5 Ascension Picks
|Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% Rep Bonus)
|87+ OVR Player Option Pack
|20
|87 OVR Ruby Damon Stoudamire
|‘Franklin the Dog’ 76ers Mascot Pack
|2,500 VC
|21
|Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|30 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x6)
|22
|87+ OVR Option Pack
|Emote Pack #2
|60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x4)
|23
|Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|Short Locs with Beads
|2,500 VC
|24
|6 Ascension Picks
|Dynamic Duo Banners Set
|45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
|25
|90 OVR Amethyst Juwan Howard
|Tier 1 ‘Synergy’ Badge Perk
|25,000 MT
|26
|Gold Badge Option Pack
|Emote Pack #3
|2,500 VC
|27
|5,000 MT
|30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coins (x6)
|28
|7 Ascension Picks
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|90+ OVR Player Option Pack
|29
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|Dynamic Duo Banners Set
|2,500 VC
|30
|90+ OVR Player Option Pack
|Tier 1 ‘Max +1’ Badge Perk
|Hornets Mascot
|31
|Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 3)
|30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Boosts)
|10 Ascension Picks
|32
|10,000 MT
|Tropical Moto Pants
|5,000 VC
|33
|8 Ascension Picks
|Season 1 REC Leg Sleeve
|30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
|34
|Hall of Fame Badge
|Dynamic Duo Banners Set
|Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack
|35
|93 OVR Diamond Jerry Stackhouse
|Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% Rep Bonus)
|5,000 VC
|36
|Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5)
|Wrestling Singlet
|Premium Wrestling Singlet
|37
|Takeover Option Pack
|120 Minute Double XP Coin
|Takeover Option Pack (Pick 2)
|38
|10 Ascension Picks
|‘Big Shot’ Teammote
|10,000 VC
|39
|10,000 MT
|Plastic Action Figure Mascot
|Glow-in-the-Dark Plastic Action Figure Mascot and Basketball
|40
|95 OVR Pink Diamond Tracy McGrady
|Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level Boost
|Pro Pass 95 OVR Pink Diamond Tracy McGrady.
The Pro Pass McGrady has an alternate card art.
Keep in mind that there are two premium tiers for Season 1: the Pro Pass the Hall of Fame Pass. Both yield access to the Premium Path.
The Pro Pass costs $9.99 USD and comes with MyCareer clothes, plus a 90 OVR Vince Carter. The Hall of Fame Pass costs $19.99 USD and comes with 15,000 VC and 10 Season 1 Level Skips.
How to make progress in Season 1
NBA 2K25 players can make progress by accumulating XP in either MyTeam or MyCareer. Progress in either mode will contribute towards the Base Pass.
XP can be earned simply by playing either MyTeam or MyCareer. Be sure to use the XP Coins earned along the way, as those will boost XP earned over a limited period of time.
Season 1 will end on October 18, 2024. Be sure to check out how Hall of Fame Edition owners can redeem their offer for NBA League Pass.