NBA 2K25 Season 1 Rewards: MyTeam & MyCareer progression, Agendas, more

Here’s a look at everything that can be obtained in Season 1 of NBA 2K25.

It’s a new year of NBA 2K25, and Season 1 is here. Season 1 went live on September 4 along with early access, giving players their first chance at earning upgrades for their MyPlayer and MyTeam.

Among the notable rewards include a Badge Elevator at Level 40, plus a 95 OVR Tracy McGrady for MyTeam.

But what else is there? Here’s a look at the Season 1 reward paths in 2K25.

Season 1 rewards in NBA 2K25

Here’s a look at all the rewards for the Season 1 MyTeam and MyCareer rewards paths in NBA 2K25:

LEVEL MYTEAM REWARD MYCAREER REWARD PREMIUM REWARD 1 Trendsetters MyTeam Rewards (15,000 VC, 89 OVR Tatum, Packs) Trendsetter MyCareer Rewards ‘Lemme See’ Teammote 2 2 Ascension Packs ‘Underwater’ MyCourt Mural 2,500 VC 3 Sol and Jacks Player Indicators Sol Player Indicator ‘Recognize’ Banner Emote 4 80 OVR Emerald Yao Ming 30 Min 2XP Coin 80+ OVR Player Option Pack (Pick 2) 5 Sickle Cell Awareness Ball Sickle Cell Awareness Ball 2,500 VC 6 80+ OVR Player Option Pack Dynamic Duo Banners Set Reptilian Scale Face Paint 7 Season 1 Ball and Uniforms + Fireball Collide Perfect Release Fireballs Green Release 60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x4) 8 5,000 MT Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% Rep Bonus) 2,500 VC 9 3 Ascension Picks Jacks Player Indicator Pistons Mascot Suit 10 80 OVR Emerald Jaylen Brown Tier 2 ‘Synergy’ Badge Perk 10 Ascension Picks 11 Franchise Playbook and Logo Option Packs Emotes Package #1 2,500 VC 12 Franchise Arena and Court Floor Option Packs Lime Green Eyes Jet Black Shades 13 4 Ascension Picks 60 Min 2XP Coin 84+ OVR Player Option Pack (Pick 2) 14 Franchise Uniform Option Pack (Pick 2) Inline Skates 2,500 VC 15 85 OVR Sapphire Mike Miller Tier 2 Max +1 Badge Perk 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 16 60 Min 2XP Coin ‘Cityscape’ MyCourt Mural Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5) 17 84+ OVR Player Option Pack 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 2,500 VC 18 5,000 MT Green Ball Trail Oversized Pink Diamond T-Mac Shirt 19 5 Ascension Picks Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% Rep Bonus) 87+ OVR Player Option Pack 20 87 OVR Ruby Damon Stoudamire ‘Franklin the Dog’ 76ers Mascot Pack 2,500 VC 21 Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 60 Min 2XP Coin 30 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x6) 22 87+ OVR Option Pack Emote Pack #2 60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x4) 23 Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) Short Locs with Beads 2,500 VC 24 6 Ascension Picks Dynamic Duo Banners Set 45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games) 25 90 OVR Amethyst Juwan Howard Tier 1 ‘Synergy’ Badge Perk 25,000 MT 26 Gold Badge Option Pack Emote Pack #3 2,500 VC 27 5,000 MT 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coins (x6) 28 7 Ascension Picks 60 Min 2XP Coin 90+ OVR Player Option Pack 29 120 Min 2XP Coin Dynamic Duo Banners Set 2,500 VC 30 90+ OVR Player Option Pack Tier 1 ‘Max +1’ Badge Perk Hornets Mascot 31 Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 3) 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Boosts) 10 Ascension Picks 32 10,000 MT Tropical Moto Pants 5,000 VC 33 8 Ascension Picks Season 1 REC Leg Sleeve 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 34 Hall of Fame Badge Dynamic Duo Banners Set Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack 35 93 OVR Diamond Jerry Stackhouse Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% Rep Bonus) 5,000 VC 36 Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5) Wrestling Singlet Premium Wrestling Singlet 37 Takeover Option Pack 120 Minute Double XP Coin Takeover Option Pack (Pick 2) 38 10 Ascension Picks ‘Big Shot’ Teammote 10,000 VC 39 10,000 MT Plastic Action Figure Mascot Glow-in-the-Dark Plastic Action Figure Mascot and Basketball 40 95 OVR Pink Diamond Tracy McGrady Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level Boost Pro Pass 95 OVR Pink Diamond Tracy McGrady.

The Pro Pass McGrady has an alternate card art.

Keep in mind that there are two premium tiers for Season 1: the Pro Pass the Hall of Fame Pass. Both yield access to the Premium Path.

The Pro Pass costs $9.99 USD and comes with MyCareer clothes, plus a 90 OVR Vince Carter. The Hall of Fame Pass costs $19.99 USD and comes with 15,000 VC and 10 Season 1 Level Skips.

How to make progress in Season 1

NBA 2K25 players can make progress by accumulating XP in either MyTeam or MyCareer. Progress in either mode will contribute towards the Base Pass.

XP can be earned simply by playing either MyTeam or MyCareer. Be sure to use the XP Coins earned along the way, as those will boost XP earned over a limited period of time.

Season 1 will end on October 18, 2024. Be sure to check out how Hall of Fame Edition owners can redeem their offer for NBA League Pass.