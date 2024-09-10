How to player lock in NBA 2K25

NBA 2K players can still use Player Lock in 2K25, but it is hidden away and has been removed from some modes. So, here’s where you’ll find it.

The start of September is always a high point in the calendar for NBA fans. Not only is the new season not far away, but it also means the release of the brand 2K game.

This year, NBA 2K25 has brought some new changes to the mix but kept plenty of the old favorites. MyCareer is back with a brand-new story, the WNBA mode has been expanded so you can take on Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson to become the GOAT, and Eras mode is back as well.

Article continues after ad

However, it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Players have complained about free VC rewards being ‘nerfed’ and a lack of Player Lock in Play Now Online.

Player Lock is still a thing in some modes, including MyNBA, but it can be a little trickier to find it these days.

Article continues after ad

When you’re in the MyNBA mode, bring up the nav menu and then go down to options. From there, you go to settings and then position. Once you’re in the position menu, you’ll see the options for Player Lock and Position Lock. There you just choose what you want to do and it’ll save for you.

Article continues after ad

NBA 2K25 Player Lock settings

Go to MyNBA Open the Nav Menu – B on Xbox/O on PlayStation Scroll down to settings Click the position option You can now Player or Position Lock in MyNBA!

NBA 2K Take on Kevin Durant’s career and never leave the Warriors in 2K25.

Of course, if you’re using Player Lock you can’t also Position Lock. So, you do have to choose one or the other.

It’s obviously different from the popular MyCareer mode because you get to take on the life of your chosen NBA player, not yourself. You can rewrite the history books using Eras too, which is always fun.

Plus, it’s a nice way to earn some quick VC in 2K25 as well.