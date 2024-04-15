Taylor Swift fangirls over Ryan Gosling’s ‘All Too Well’ parody on SNL

Taylor Swift shared her approval of Ryan Gosling parodying her hit song All Too Well on SNL.

Taylor Swift proved to be a Ryan Gosling fan after his comedic Saturday Night Live monologue on April 23. During the skit, Gosling and Emily Blunt intended to promote their new movie, The Fall Guy.

However, before doing so, he told viewers he had to “breakup” with his Oscar-nominated role, Ken, as his focus was to be on his role as a stuntman in he and Blunt’s new action comedy.

“When you play a character that hard, that long, just letting go just feels like a breakup. And for processing a breakup, there’s really only one thing that can help — the music of the great, Taylor Swift!”

Article continues after ad

Gosling then sat behind the piano and began to parody Swift’s song All Too Well. “I left my rollerblades in that big pink house, but I still got that fur coat and I’ll wear it right now,” Gosling sang to the tune of Swift’s hit song.

Article continues after ad

After the show, Swift tweeted the entire monologue and wrote, “All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING.”

Swift wasn’t the only one to fangirl over Gosling’s skit, though. Many fans were quick to add their support for Gosling’s parody.

Article continues after ad

“I can’t get this version out of my head! So relatable and emotional. Love it!” wrote one fan.

“I love that she loves this ’cause let’s be real it was so funny,” said another.

Many other fans were eager to ask Swift if she’d be going on SNL to promote her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Though Swift would be welcomed by many, it’s unknown if she’ll be joining the SNL cast after her album releases on April 19.