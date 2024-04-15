EntertainmentMusic

Taylor Swift fangirls over Ryan Gosling’s ‘All Too Well’ parody on SNL

Molly Byrne
taylor swift tweets about Ryan gosling's SNL skitInstagram: taylorswift, nbcsnl

Taylor Swift shared her approval of Ryan Gosling parodying her hit song All Too Well on SNL.

Taylor Swift proved to be a Ryan Gosling fan after his comedic Saturday Night Live monologue on April 23. During the skit, Gosling and Emily Blunt intended to promote their new movie, The Fall Guy. 

However, before doing so, he told viewers he had to “breakup” with his Oscar-nominated role, Ken, as his focus was to be on his role as a stuntman in he and Blunt’s new action comedy.

“When you play a character that hard, that long, just letting go just feels like a breakup. And for processing a breakup, there’s really only one thing that can help — the music of the great, Taylor Swift!”

Gosling then sat behind the piano and began to parody Swift’s song All Too Well. “I left my rollerblades in that big pink house, but I still got that fur coat and I’ll wear it right now,” Gosling sang to the tune of Swift’s hit song.

After the show, Swift tweeted the entire monologue and wrote, “All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING.”

Swift wasn’t the only one to fangirl over Gosling’s skit, though. Many fans were quick to add their support for Gosling’s parody.

“I can’t get this version out of my head! So relatable and emotional. Love it!” wrote one fan.

“I love that she loves this ’cause let’s be real it was so funny,” said another.

Many other fans were eager to ask Swift if she’d be going on SNL to promote her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department

Though Swift would be welcomed by many, it’s unknown if she’ll be joining the SNL cast after her album releases on April 19.

Related Topics

Taylor Swift

About The Author

Molly Byrne

In recent years, Molly has interviewed musicians from all over the world, to then migrate into writing for the movie and hiphop industry. Molly began her Viral News and Reality TV coverage for Dexerto in 2023 where she exhibits her passion across a broad range of entertainment topics. To contact Molly, you may email her here: molly.byrne@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Taylor Swift supports Ice Spice at Coachella
Music
Fans go wild as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dance to Ice Spice at Coachella
Kawter Abed
Taylor Swift Eras Tour stream
Music
Taylor Swift’s “Taylor’s Versions” remasters return to TikTok after UMG exodus
Dylan Horetski
Travis Kelce gave an honest answer when asked how he ended up with Taylor Swift.
NFL
Travis Kelce jokes about courting Taylor Swift: “No idea how I did it”
Hunter Haas
love is blind chelsea Blackwell pleads with Taylor swift to not watch the show
Reality TV
Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell pleads with Taylor Swift to stop watching show
Molly Byrne
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech