Inside Drake's plane: $220 million Air Drake jet revealed - Dexerto

Inside Drake’s plane: $220 million Air Drake jet revealed

Published: 28/Oct/2020 12:36

by Kieran Bicknell
Drake Air Drake Plane
Instagram: @Champagnepapi

Drake

It’s not news to anyone that Drake is one of the most successful musicians of his generation. When you’re that famous, the job perks are impressive – such as his custom Boeing 767 jet, nicknamed ‘Air Drake’.

With a net worth of between $150-$200 million depending on who you ask, it’s safe to say Drake has made a success out of his musical career. Of course, such a star needs a way of getting around in style, and alongside his impressive car collection, he has ‘Air Drake.’

Interestingly, Drake was actually given the jet free of charge. Fellow Canadians Cargojet gifted the ex-cargo plane to Drizzy in a publicity deal, so long as it gets plastered all over his social media.

Given that the jet itself would’ve cost somewhere around the $100m mark, the additional customization allegedly cost between $80 and $100m, to make it Drake’s very own. In total, that’s around $220m of private jet for free, not to mention the incredible custom OVO-inspired finish by designer Virgil Abloh.

Air drake on runway
Youtube: TheRichest
The ‘Air Drake’ Boeing 767 is instantly recognizable wherever it goes.

Inside Drake’s private jet

In revenue-earning service, the Boeing 767 can carry over 200 passengers, but Drake has only 30 seats on his luxury jet.

The entire interior of the plane has been gutted and custom-built for the rapper. Wood paneling, leather, and gold finishes are found almost everywhere. With his lavish lifestyle, all the fittings are likely the best on the market.

There is also an abundance of mirrors aboard Air Drake, mimicking the style of his massive $100m Toronto mansion. Given how much he travels, it makes sense for the star to have ‘home away from home.’

In terms of layout on board, Air Drake really is a ‘hotel in the sky.’ The jet has a full-size bedroom suite with a king-sized bed, two living rooms, a business lounge, and a number of fully-fitted bathrooms.

Drake has previously boasted about “never” having to share the jet with anyone else, and he can take off whenever he likes (subject to flight planning). Given that chartering a similar-sized plane can cost up to $18,000 an hour, Drake is likely saving a lot of money by using his private plane.

Alongside its use for travel, the plane is also a fantastic marketing tool for Drake. With its’ instantly-recognizable design, there is never any doubt when Drake is in town – just check the local airport.

TikTok star Zoe Laverne under fire for allegedly kissing underage fan

Published: 28/Oct/2020 1:28

by Alan Bernal
Zoe LaVerne Instagram

Zoe LaVerne

TikTok star Zoe LaVerne is facing massive backlash after multiple videos surfaced of her allegedly kissing an underage fan. This comes days after leaked Instagram conversations from her ex-boyfriend Cody Orlove and Amber VanPelt raised concerns of “very intense” interactions with an underage influencer.

A video on the ‘Def Noodles’ account featured a short clip showing the two. It was apparently only a short form of a much longer video showing more instances of the same behavior.

According to Def Noodles, LaVerne previously denied allegations of having a relationship with an underage person. This was in direct response to the allegations brought by Orlove’s hacked messages.

The video comes at a sensitive time for LaVerne, who was already getting heat for Orlove’s Instagram messages with VanPelt.

Zoe LaVerne Instagram
Zoe LaVerne once again removed herself from Instagram after the latest allegations.

In them, Orlove’s leaked exchange shows that he “left (LaVerne) because of her interactions with Connor. They got very intense and it’s something I do not stand by whatsoever. It’s p**dophillia.”

Another message, this time from Orlove to LaVerne, shows he cut communication from her. “My lawyers will handle the rest,” he said in reference to the “toxic” breakup between the two TikTok personalities.

LaVerne, who deleted her Instagram in mid-September in response to a separate lip-syncing debacle, once again removed herself from the Facebook-owned social platform.

In a private fandom account known to be run by LaVerne, she gave a message to her fans for her renewed hiatus from Instagram after the videos came out.

zlpfandom0.2 Instagram
An Instagram message from a fan-account known to be run by LaVerne.

“Thank you for everything, really,” the account called ‘zlpfandom0.2’ wrote. “But for right now I don’t think I’ll be back on soial media again. I (still) have a lot to think about. I reall don’t wanna leave you guys but I’m tired of feeling this way. I’m tired of crying and hurting. It’s nothing but negativity to me anymore. I love you so much.”

LaVerne has over 17 million followers on TikTok and nearly 450,000 subscribers on YouTube. She’s been featured in TikToks and videos with other online celebrities ranging from Terin Sottile and ex-boyfriend Zephan Clark.

If the move offline is permanent, it’s not known if LaVerne will publicly respond to the latest videos that are surfacing.