Inside Drake's plane: $220 million Air Drake jet revealed - Dexerto

It’s not news to anyone that Drake is one of the most successful musicians of his generation. When you’re that famous, the job perks are impressive – such as his custom Boeing 767 jet, nicknamed ‘Air Drake’.

With a net worth of between $150-$200 million depending on who you ask, it’s safe to say Drake has made a success out of his musical career. Of course, such a star needs a way of getting around in style, and alongside his impressive car collection, he has ‘Air Drake.’

Interestingly, Drake was actually given the jet free of charge. Fellow Canadians Cargojet gifted the ex-cargo plane to Drizzy in a publicity deal, so long as it gets plastered all over his social media.

Given that the jet itself would’ve cost somewhere around the $100m mark, the additional customization allegedly cost between $80 and $100m, to make it Drake’s very own. In total, that’s around $220m of private jet for free, not to mention the incredible custom OVO-inspired finish by designer Virgil Abloh.

Inside Drake’s private jet

In revenue-earning service, the Boeing 767 can carry over 200 passengers, but Drake has only 30 seats on his luxury jet.

The entire interior of the plane has been gutted and custom-built for the rapper. Wood paneling, leather, and gold finishes are found almost everywhere. With his lavish lifestyle, all the fittings are likely the best on the market.

There is also an abundance of mirrors aboard Air Drake, mimicking the style of his massive $100m Toronto mansion. Given how much he travels, it makes sense for the star to have ‘home away from home.’

In terms of layout on board, Air Drake really is a ‘hotel in the sky.’ The jet has a full-size bedroom suite with a king-sized bed, two living rooms, a business lounge, and a number of fully-fitted bathrooms.

Drake has previously boasted about “never” having to share the jet with anyone else, and he can take off whenever he likes (subject to flight planning). Given that chartering a similar-sized plane can cost up to $18,000 an hour, Drake is likely saving a lot of money by using his private plane.

Alongside its use for travel, the plane is also a fantastic marketing tool for Drake. With its’ instantly-recognizable design, there is never any doubt when Drake is in town – just check the local airport.