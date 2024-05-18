Drake puts massive six-figure bet on Tyson Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk

Canadian hip-hop artist Drake has placed a massive bet on Tyson Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Despite his history of ‘cursing’ those that he places wagers on, the Canadian rapper has put a huge stake on Tyson Fury as her gears up to take on Oleksandr Usyk on May 18.

The two are set to go blow for blow in Riyadh, with them both gunning to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since 1999.

Ahead of the fight, Drake shared a screenshot of his $565k bet on Fury to win the bout, which would see an eye-popping $1 million return.

Instagram: ChampagnePapi The Canadian rapper has placed a huge bet on Fury to beat Uysk.

Drake is no stranger to making massive bets, especially when it comes to major fights. But, as aforementioned he’s notoriously known for “cursing” some stars in the combat sports world, with his bets typically not going in his favor.

The rapper has lost some considerable money, such as losing $400k on Jake Paul to KO Tommy Fury in their bout. Not only that, he even bet on Nate Diaz to beat Jake Paul, costing him another $250K. However, it’s not just influencers losing him money

Recently, the 37-year-old similarly placed a sizeable $600k bet on Francis Ngannou to beat Anthony Joshua. But, with Fury being the favorite to win by oddsmakers, there’s a chance we could finally see the Canadian rapper break his “curse.”

‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury has called it his biggest fight yet, but walks into the bout with more experience out of the two with an impressive 35-0-1 record. Meanwhile, Uysk has a 21-0 record, with 14 of those wins coming by way of knockout.

However, only time will tell who will walk out on top and be crowned undisputed world heavyweight champion. And whether Drake’s infamous curse continues.