Latto gifts fan $2,000 for rent after bragging about “being rich”

Latto replied to a fan on Twitter/X after flaunting her wealth and gifted the fan $2,000 for rent.

Celebrities often live lavish lifestyles, but many aren’t above sharing the wealth with their fans. Just look at Drake, as he’s given various fans thousands of dollars and even VIP tickets during his concerts.

Latto recently proved she has an equally big heart when she gifted a fan $1,500 for rent and an additional $500. The generous donation came after the rapper boasted about her wealth.

“My fav thing about being rich is going out to eat damn near every day & ordering wtvr tf I got a taste for,” wrote Latto.

User Tato10110 quoted her post, commenting, “Not rn Latto. Pls. It’s rent szn.”

The rapper then responded, asking, “Sorry, how much is your rent & what’s your cash app?”

From there, Tato10110 shared her Cash App and rent amount. Latto quickly transferred $2,000 with a kind note that read, “For rent on me.”

Many in the replies applauded the rapper for her compassion and generosity.

“That was so damn nice & real. You a real one,” wrote one fan.

“I don’t see y’all’s favorite doing this,” said another.

“Big baller. Love to see this,” added a third.