LEGO fan recreates Boeing with 13 000-piece MOC

Inspired by the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, a LEGO builder has created a spectacular MOC model comprising 13,000 pieces.

LEGO’s catalog comprises an array of airplane replicas, with the most spectacular of these coming in the shape of the LEGO-reimagined Concorde. This 2083-piece kit is hands down one of the best LEGO Icons sets you can buy.

However, what if you are an adult aviation aficionado desiring to add a brick-built Boeing to your collection of LEGO airplanes? Well, it won’t be that easy. The arguably most impressive Boeing model — the 1197-piece 787 Dreamliner — produced by LEGO was discontinued on December 31, 2008.

In addition, this 16-year-old set had a lifespan of only two years. As such, finding a mint example will be a trying task. You can try, though. However, if you do, you’ll most likely have to be prepared to pay up. A fair bet would be that much like several other retired sets, such as the Yellow Submarine, this kit’s price will have skyrocketed.

reazyyRUS

However, you don’t need to wait for LEGO to introduce a new Boeing-inspired replica. You can build your own. That’s just what LEGO enthusiast reazyyRUS did. Although it is still a work in progress, their MOC (my own creation) looks brilliant.

In addition, as it is an MOC, it goes sans instructions. All you need is inspiration, imagination, and, considering this model’s piece count, time.

According to reazyyRUS, it took about two-and-a-half years to assemble their first big MOC. However, they do mention that three-quarters of the time spent to building it went into rebuilding the wings or nose, and waiting for LEGO parts.

reazyyRUS

The MOC features the original branding, landing gear, and engines. It even features a Pushback tug to pull the plane.

The Boeing Dreamliner MOC’s wingspan measures an impressive 51 inches long. That’s nearly double the size of the discontinued LEGO models. In addition, nose to tail, the MOC is 23.2 inches longer than the latter set.

