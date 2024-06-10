Kai Cenat calls Drake for help after disastrous Air Canada flight gets delayed

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat reached out to rap star Drake after his flight with Air Canada got delayed, sparking a heated rant from the streamer about how he’s “never” flying with them again.

Kai Cenat is one of the internet’s biggest superstars with connections to a multitude of high-profile personalities — but the streamer had to phone a friend for help after his flight got delayed.

Cenat was supposed to fly out from Atlanta, Georgia to Canada, and from Canada to Taiwan. However, his flight to Canada got delayed so much that it overlapped with his next flight to Taiwan, sending the broadcaster into a tizzy.

This trip to Taiwan was important for Kai, as he was traveling to the country to attend a fan’s graduation ceremony – a trip that was fraught with issues from the jump.

X: KaiCenat Kai Cenat is known for having celebrity guests on his live streams, such as his famous broadcast with Nicki Minaj in 2023.

After asking the flight attendant if he could get on his flight earlier, she denied his request, leaving him frustrated… until he realized where he was.

“Wait, I’m in Canada,” he said. “Can I call Drake? You think if I call Drake, it’ll work?”

Kai quickly phoned the Canadian rapper to see if he could help… but unfortunately for the streamer, the call didn’t go through, with a message claiming the number was “not assigned.”

The incident left Kai completely outraged, and he lashed out at Air Canada in a live heated rant during a June 2024 stream.

“I’m never flying Air Canada,” he ranted. “Hopefully not. Bro, I’m sorry, it was bad. They f*cking delayed my original flight so that it overlapped with my next flight, and my next flight was getting ready to take off.”

In his tweet about the trip, the streamer also revealed that the airlines had lost all his luggage and was even stuck in the airport for 24 hours… but said it was “all worth it to see my boy graduate.”

This isn’t the first time Kai has tried to get in contact with Drake, only for nothing to happen. In May 2024, he tried to call the ‘Family Matters’ rapper amidst his feud with Kendrick Lamar after listening to the track during a broadcast to give him his thoughts on the track.

However, the artist didn’t pick up the call, leaving fans convinced that he’d blocked Cenat — despite name-dropping him in one of his songs.

Kai Cenat was quick to put those rumors to rest, though. “He didn’t block me, that’s his old number,” Kai clarified in a call to fellow influencer ImDontai.

Kai and Drake have quite the history. The rapper facetimed Kai in November 2022 during his stream with 21 Savage, and even shouted him out during a concert in 2023.

Considering Kai’s connections with major names in the music biz, it comes as no surprise that he’s got Drake’s number — but it looks like his famous Canadian friend couldn’t help him out with his flight.