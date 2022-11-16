MultiVersus Season 2 Battle Pass: Price, tiers, rewards, & more

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

With MultiVersus Season 2 now in full swing, a brand new Battle Pass is now available for players to claim limited-time rewards. So from how much it all costs to a look at what’s included in the 50 Tiers, we’ve got you covered on everything there is to know.

Now that MultiVersus Season 2 has come into focus, so too has a fresh Battle Pass. Dozens of unique rewards are up for grabs, with the likes of new skins, icons, and plenty of in-game currency all available.

As you would expect, players can interact with this Battle Pass for free, or opt into the premium track in order to claim the more lucrative goodies. But regardless of whether you invest or not, everyone still has to earn their way through by completing daily and seasonal missions.

So if you’re curious as to whether the grind is worth it, read on to take a full look at everything included in the MultiVersus Season 2 Battle Pass.

MultiVersus Season 2 Battle Pass Price

Just the same as in Season 1, the MultiVersus Season 2 Battle Pass will run you $9.99 USD in total. This is the required amount in order to first acquire 950 Gleamium from the in-game store. Once your account is good to go, simply use this in-game currency to then purchase the premium Battle Pass.

Warner Bros. MultiVersus Season 2 is packed full of new content with plenty more still yet to come.

MultiVersus Season 2 Battle Pass: All Tiers & Rewards

A whopping 50 Tiers of new items are available in the Season 2 Battle Pass with everything from new Banners and Icons to Ringout VFX variations and Taunts all up for grabs. Below is a full rundown on all 50 Tiers.