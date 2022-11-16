MultiVersus Season 2 Battle Pass: Price, tiers, rewards, & more

With MultiVersus Season 2 now in full swing, a brand new Battle Pass is now available for players to claim limited-time rewards. So from how much it all costs to a look at what’s included in the 50 Tiers, we’ve got you covered on everything there is to know.
Now that MultiVersus Season 2 has come into focus, so too has a fresh Battle Pass. Dozens of unique rewards are up for grabs, with the likes of new skins, icons, and plenty of in-game currency all available.
As you would expect, players can interact with this Battle Pass for free, or opt into the premium track in order to claim the more lucrative goodies. But regardless of whether you invest or not, everyone still has to earn their way through by completing daily and seasonal missions.
So if you’re curious as to whether the grind is worth it, read on to take a full look at everything included in the MultiVersus Season 2 Battle Pass.
MultiVersus Season 2 Battle Pass Price
Just the same as in Season 1, the MultiVersus Season 2 Battle Pass will run you $9.99 USD in total. This is the required amount in order to first acquire 950 Gleamium from the in-game store. Once your account is good to go, simply use this in-game currency to then purchase the premium Battle Pass.
MultiVersus Season 2 Battle Pass: All Tiers & Rewards
A whopping 50 Tiers of new items are available in the Season 2 Battle Pass with everything from new Banners and Icons to Ringout VFX variations and Taunts all up for grabs. Below is a full rundown on all 50 Tiers.
|Tier
|Free Tier Rewards
|Premium Tier Rewards
|1
|Pixel Finn (Profile Icon)
|Astronaut Velma (Velma Variant)
|2
|50 Gold
|Utility Belt (Batman Taunt)
|3
|Shaggy Ringouts: (Badge)
|XP Boost
|4
|5 Toasts
|Boom (Sticker)
|5
|Hope (Profile Icon)
|5 Toasts
|6
|50 Gold
|Banner
|7
|Perk
|Banner
|8
|5 Toasts
|Nunchucks (Shaggy Taunt)
|9
|Old School Jam (Profile Icon)
|5 Toasts
|10
|50 Gold
|Banner
|11
|5 Toasts
|Toast (Sticker)
|12
|Bacon Pancakes (Profile Icon)
|XP Boost
|13
|Perk
|Banner
|14
|5 Toasts
|Steven Stars (Profile Icon)
|15
|Starlight (Profile Icon)
|5 Toasts
|16
|XP Boost
|Umbrella (Gizmo Taunt)
|17
|50 Gold
|Banner
|18
|Perk
|Blade of Grass (Ringout VFX)
|19
|Bugs Bunny Ringouts (Badge)
|XP Boost
|20
|Perk
|Banner
|21
|50 Gold
|Banner
|22
|Zoinks (Profile Icon)
|Yawn (Arya Stark Taunt)
|23
|XP Boost
|5 Toasts
|24
|5 Toasts
|Banner
|25
|Ghost (Profile Icon)
|Fireworks (Ringout VFX)
|26
|Perk
|XP Boost
|27
|Batman Ringouts (Badge)
|Banner
|28
|The Wabbit (Profile Icon)
|10 Toasts
|29
|5 Toasts
|Tease (Bugs Bunny Taunt)
|30
|50 Gold
|Buttered Toast (Sticker)
|31
|Reindog Ringouts (Badge)
|Toxic Explosion (Ringout VFX)
|32
|Nice Shot, Puddin’ (Profile Icon)
|XP Boost
|33
|5 Toasts
|Boom Tube (Ringout VFX)
|34
|250 Gold
|10 Toasts
|35
|XP Boost
|Banner
|36
|Mogwai Stripe (Profile Icon)
|Banner
|37
|5 Toasts
|Taz Hungry (Taz Taunt)
|38
|250 Gold
|Banner
|39
|No Following (Profile Icon)
|Lava Breath (Ringout VFX)
|40
|Toxic Morty (Profile Icon)
|20 Toasts
|41
|5 Toasts
|Banner
|42
|250 Gold
|Tea Time (Reindog Variant)
|43
|Princess Diana (Profile Icon)
|Shield and Bubbles (Ringout VFX)
|44
|Perk
|Dance (Garnet Taunt)
|45
|250 Gold
|Banner
|46
|Finn Ringouts (Badge)
|Nap Time (Tom & Jerry Taunt)
|47
|Super Nova (Ringout VFX)
|20 Toasts
|48
|5 Toasts
|Banner
|49
|250 Gold
|Obsidian (Ringout VFX)
|50
|Baker Street Tom & Jerry (Variant)
|Maestro Bugs (Variant)