MultiVersus Season 2 patch notes: New Battle Pass, Cosmetics, Balance changes & more

MultiVersus Season 2 patch notes are here, bringing a new Battle Pass, new skins, tons of balancing changes, and a whole lot more.

MultiVersus has exploded onto the fighting game scene as one of the biggest releases of the year, bringing in tons of beloved characters from across the Warner Bros universe to duke it out.

Heading into Season 2, there are tons of big changes to balancing and new cosmetics players will be able to unlock.

Let’s get into everything that’s coming in MultiVersus Season 2.

MultiVersus Season 2 patch notes

MultiVersus Season 2 is out now, and the Battle Pass will contain four new unlockable skins, and a handful of new skins will be added to the shop including the return of Samurai Batman. Here are all of the patch notes for Season 2.

General

Badges: You can now equip up to 3 badges and show them off to the MultiVerse!

The Store is Open: Check out the new MultiVersus in-game store! All cosmetics and characters are all in one place now! Browse away!

Multi-Path Traffic Acceleration: We’ve put in place some network traffic optimizations and Multi-Path Traffic Acceleration. This is just the beginning and we’re seeing promising results, but we will continue to improve our online experience for everyone!

Tutorial

Intro tutorial has been simplified, removing a number of steps

VO clips have been added to the intro tutorial.

Players are now given the option to go into arcade or their first match after finishing the intro tutorial.

Silly Queue

Jump into Silly Queue to try our BIG new ideas!

Our new game type is Big Head Mode! Characters will have large heads, and even larger cooldown reductions! Use your newfound knowledge to take home the win!

New items added to the game:

‘Bounce Pad’: Place a spring pad that will launch anyone that steps on it upward.

‘Proximity Mine’: A placeable mine that will detonate when enemies get close

‘Drumstick’: Cooked chicken leg that will when thrown will turn hit enemies into Chickens for a short time

Maps

Scooby’s Mansion (No Roof)

Increased blastbox size by 10%.

Ringouts were coming a bit too fast on the map so we increased the size by a bit.

Space Jam Map Updates!

We’re now keeping score of baskets made!

Scoring a basket now awards points based on the distance thrown. Try for some difficult 3-pointers!

Basket scores will now be broadcasted on the BIG screen!

Attacking a player holding a basketball item will cause that player to drop the item. Try fighting for control of The Court!

The Court’s walls can no longer be attacked and will only break on a player wall bounce.

Space Jam is still only available in Custom matches or in the Lab.

Any feedback would be appreciated as we continue to hone in a version of the map for queue!

Cosmetics

Evil Morty (Unlockable with 1500 Gleamium)

Samurai Batman (Unlockable with 2000 Gleamium)

Fern (Unlockable with 2000 Gleamium)

Uncle Shagworthy (Unlockable with 2000 Gleamium)

Baker Street Tom and Jerry (Unlockable on tier 50 of the Free Battle Pass)

Astronaut Velma (Unlockable on Tier 1 of the Premium Battle Pass)

Tea Time Reindog (Unlockable on Tier 42 of the Premium Battle Pass)

Maestro Bugs Bunny (Unlockable on Tier 50 of the Premium Battle Pass)

General and Perks

Bug: Fixed an issue that was causing jumps to be rejected by the server when attaching to a wall.

School Me Once – Projectile block buff duration reduced to 1 second from 2 seconds Stacked duration reduced to 2 seconds from 4 seconds Block buff is no longer consumed by light projectile attacks

Ice To Beat You! – Stacks of Ice are now only applied by Heavy Projectiles

WB Games Rick from Ricky & Morty in MultiVersus.

Character Balancing

Arya

Signature Perk – Betrayal perk enrages allies/Arya but they will deal 3x weakened on hit down from 5x. We were finding that weakened influenced the gameplay of Arya and their opponents too greatly at higher level play.



Batman

Glide – Hurtbox z-axis issue was causing attacks to unintendedly miss Batman, while he glided.

Grounded Down Attack – Delayed branching into dodge and jump on hit to prevent endless chaining back into itself.

Aerial Down Special – Removed the ability for this move to combo back into itself in order to prevent endless chaining.

Signature Perk – Bouncerang Weakened stacks applied reduced to 3 from 5. The power level this gave for very little effort made this perk feel unfair to opponents of Batman so we reduced it a little.

Aerial Side Attack – Able to cancel into wall slide 5 frames earlier

Black Adam

General – Fixed issue where the electric tether hitbox would linger after the visuals faded.

Grounded Side Attack – Much smaller hitboxes for all 3 jabs to better match the visuals.

Grounded Neutral Attack – Removed hitbox on Black Adam’s arms

Grounded/Aerial Up Special – Liftoff triggers 3 frames earlier

Grounded/Aerial Side Special – Increased the acceleration and hitstun of the projectile slightly.

Grounded Up Attack – Added armor on startup

Bugs

Aerial Neutral Attack – Branches into jump earlier We wanted to reintroduce some combo paths back to Bugs Bunny, while avoiding his infinite loop. We hope this change does that.



Finn

Weight – Reduced weight from 55 to 49

Aerial Neutral Attack – Active hit frames start 2 frames later

Armored Buns – Block buff is no longer consumed by light projectile attacks

Garnett

Bug – Fixed a bug that was causing her arm hurtboxes to stay on during attacks when they were not intended to.

Gizmo

Grounded Up Attack – Added ammo to popcorn; 3 ammo returns 1 every 10 seconds This was added to prevent a strategy that rewarded very passive gameplay in singles.

Grounded/Aerial Neutral Attack – Arrow going through popcorn increased damage from 8 to 10, knockback scaling increased from 12 to 13, base knockback increased from 1250 to 1350.

Bug Fix – Fixed issues where the arrow would be destroyed when it shouldn’t be.

Harley

Weight – Weight increased to 48 from 44

Grounded/Aerial Neutral Special – Bat bomb hitbox now better accounts for z-axis and hits more reliably.

Grounded Side Attack – Jump and dodge cancel window for jab 1 and jab 2 now comes later.

Grounded Side Attack – Knockback angle on jab 2 pushed up more to prevent a looping infinite combo

Grounded Side Attack – Can cancel to other attacks 1 frame earlier on hit. We’re testing these changes to remove an infinite combo. We understand this removes some combo routes from Harley, but we felt it was unhealthy for the game and opponents facing it. We’ll continue to evaluate Harley’s power level after this change and welcome any-and-all feedback on these changes.



Jake

Neutral Special – The wall bounce angle has been adjusted to be higher when spitting opponents into vertical walls This was changed to prevent a skill-check Knockback-influence (KBI) that could instantly ringout players even at low damage.



Lebron

No-Basketball Down Special (No Basketball) – Defense now properly blocks (and steals!) other LeBron basketballs.

Morty

Gounded Neutral Attack – Jab 3 hitbox size reduced by 15% to better match and visually align with Hammer Morty’s size.

Rick

Bug Fix – Fixed issue where portaling would kill Rick while in the grace area

Bug Fix – Fixed bug where Rick can use ground down attack while on cooldown

Neutral Attack – Addressed inconsistencies in projectile priority for uncharged laser

Shaggy

Aerial Side Attack – Allowing ground momentum movement even when charging the knee. This should allow movement to carry and not get halted for better feel.

Steven Universe

Bug Fix – Fixed issue where Steven or his allies would be hit twice while under the effect of Steven’s neutral dodge shield

Grounded Down Special – Watermelon seed hurtbox shrunk to better match visuals.

Stripe

Weight – Weight reduced to 46 from 52.

Bug Fix – Implemented fixes to Stripes teleporting with chainsaw.

Tom and Jerry

Aerial Up Special – Kicked rocket explosion hitbox now better accounts for z-axis.

Aerial Up Special – Kicked rocket without Jerry attached is now properly classified as a projectile.

Velma