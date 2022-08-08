MultiVersus responds after EVO winner requests Breaking Bad’s Walter White as DLC fighter

MultiVersus was a smash hit at EVO 2022 with NAKAT and Void taking home the crown and then using their accomplishment to push for Walter White from Breaking Bad to join the cast.

It’s still early days in MultiVersus’ lifespan and already there have been some epic fighter announcements with the likes of LeBron James and Rick & Morty confirmed to duke it out alongside Bugs Bunny, Batman, and more.

Just like with Super Smash Bros Ultimate, fans have been adamant about seeing certain characters get added to the game and so far, Walter White has been a major fan favorite.

At EVO 2022, NAKAT called on the developers to add Walter White to the game, leading to MultiVersus to respond to the request… sort of.

MultiVersus devs respond to demands for Walter White as fighter

On August 7, one-half of the EVO 2022 winners used his Twitter platform to call on the chemistry teacher turned drug lord to be added to the game.

“Walterwhite4multiversus,” NAKAT said, prompting many replies from fans who also want to see him join the roster.

Throughout EVO, even on stream, there were moments where fans and players would campaign for the Breaking Bad anti-hero to be DLC and it seems like the developers have noticed.

As fans pointed out, the official competitive MultiVersus Twitter account ‘liked’ NAKAT’s tweet, showing that they’re aware that fans want Heisenberg as DLC.

Not only that, but earlier in August, Senior MultiVersus character artist Dan Eder explained how he wants Walter White added to the game too. In response to a fan’s artwork he remarked, “As a massive Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul fan, I would not say no to this.”

Hopefully, WB and the developers can reach an agreement and Walter White can officially be added to the game in the months ahead, but for now, he seems to be the community’s top dream fighter.