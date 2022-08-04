MultiVersus Season 1 and Morty release delayed

In a Twitter post, MultiVersus devs announced the delay of Season 1 alongside Morty’s release date, creating a small lull in content for the rapidly growing fighting game.

MultiVersus gained massive momentum through the month of July after the release of its open beta. The developers have been implementing balance patch updates and character releases at a rapid pace, improving the state of play while creating promise for the game’s future.

But the momentum is now slowing down ever so slightly. As announced in an official Twitter post, MultiVersus is delaying the first official season alongside new character, Morty from Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty series.

The official Twitter account stated: “We know this might be disappointing for some,” but they continued to reassure the players “we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content.”

Since its open beta release, there have already been two balance patches and a character release. Therefore, the development team likely needs the extra time to ensure a high quality experience for Season 1 — which includes preparing for even more character releases.

For those unaware, Morty definitely isn’t the only character releasing in Season 1. Leaks show evidence of Rick’s release alongside other characters, such as Eleven from Stranger Things, though there’s no guarantee they all arrive at the same time.

MultiVersus’ overall mainstream popularity took many off guard, with the quality of the fighting game being exceptionally high for a free-to-play cross-platform title. Though this delay inevitably disappoints some of the players, expect updates in the very near future.

Multiversus will let us know as soon as they can. In their words, “there’s no official release date, but expect an update in the very near future. We look forward to unveiling Season 1 very soon.”