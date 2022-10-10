MultiVersus players think Popeye is DLC fighter after cryptic social media post

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

Following a cryptic post from the official Popeye Twitter page, some MultiVersus fans think the iconic character could join as DLC.

A number of older and newer Warner Bros.-owned characters already fill out the MultiVersus roster, including the likes of Shaggy, Batman, Arya Stark, and Steven Universe’s Garnet.

But the list of playable fighters will continue to expand for some time to come; thus, guesses about who might enter the mix next won’t soon cease.

Interestingly, the latest fan theories in this regard come courtesy of a Twitter account dedicated to a certain Sailor Man.

Here’s why MultiVersus players are rooting for Popeye DLC

The Popeye Official Twitter page recently shared a cryptic post asking about MultiVersus. Unsurprisingly, it’s garnered quite a bit of attention.

Redditor Quirky-Wino shared a screenshot of the tweet in MultiVersus’ subreddit, pondering whether the classic character is next in line for a reveal. Other fans in the thread have already begun to imagine the possibilities.

One group of people beneath the post has envisioned the effects spinach could have on Popeye. Effects akin to Iron Giant’s bolts would work wonders, one person thinks. Another imagines the canned vegetable “powering him up like Shaggy.”

And because he’s typically depicted as someone with boxing chops, Quirky-Wino posits Player First Games would design Popeye as a bruiser or tank.

Whatever the case, it’s clear MultiVersus fans would love to see Popeye DLC somewhere down the line. But at this time, users continue to await the release of characters like Gremlins’ Stripe and DC’s Black Adam.

MultiVersus is available as a free-to-play title on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.