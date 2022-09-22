MultiVersus director puts players on red alert over Rick Sanchez arrival

Rick Sanchez has been teased for MultiVersus for some time now, but thanks to a tweet from the game’s director, fans could be set for a wubbalubbadubdub very soon.

Despite only being a few months old, MultiVersus’ roster has grown a sizable amount since it launched with a wide variety of characters landing in the game — including Morty and Gizmo.

There are no signs of the incomings stopping as Game Director Tony Huynh has previously iterated that if people keep wanting new characters then they won’t stop. He has even suggested that the game could reach upwards of 200 faces if necessary.

One such name that’s been rumored for weeks and we’ve been waiting for is Rick Sanchez C-137 from the wacky Rick and Morty universe, and the galaxy’s smartest man might be gearing up for a scientific scrap.

Rick Sanchez preparing himself for MultiVersus

Rick and Morty fans are already well aware of the kind of things they can expect to see when the mad scientist drops: A Portal Gun, beer bottles, maybe even a pot of Szechuan McNugget sauce.

Whatever the items may be, we should be finding out soon enough after Huynh tweeted out three very simple, yet mouthwatering words: “Rick is cool.”

There were plenty of comments that expressed their excitement about the character joining the MultiVersus roster with one person saying: “It’s time to get schwifty,” a famous Rick quote from the Cromulons episode.

It’s clear that players are getting impatient though and very eager to see Rick being added to the game: “Look me dead in the eye Tony and tell me when he is releasing!” exclaimed one user.

The arrival of Rick Sanchez into MultiVersus will surely add a wealth of possibilities to the gameplay and add exciting new costumes from the show – some of which have already been leaked.

Tony Huynh has yet to add any more to his original words, but it’s quite clear that Rick is close to being ready and we’ll likely hear about an update very soon.