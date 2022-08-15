When are Rick and Morty coming to MultiVersus? Release date

Rick and Morty are the next pair of DLC characters to be added to the MultiVersus roster, so here’s everything we know about them so far including their release dates.

MultiVersus has already won over fighting fans with its fast-paced and addictive gameplay. It also helps that there are loads of recognizable characters from Bugs Bunny to Game Of Thrones star Arya Stark.

That roster is about to get even bigger, as Player First Games have confirmed that the next set of DLC characters will be Morty and Rick Sanchez from the beloved animated sci-fi show, Rick and Morty.

If you can’t wait to play as these two iconic characters, we’ve got details of Rick and Morty’s release date and class in MultiVersus right here.

Warner Bros. Interactive

Morty will be released as a playable fighter in MultiVersus on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

This is just over a week after the beginning of Season One, so players will have a chance to get familiar with all the changes, the buffs and nerfs, and the new cosmetics before unlocking Morty.

MultiVersus Rick Sanchez release date

There’s currently no release date for Rick Sanchez in MultiVersus, but he should be added to the lineup at some point during Season One. We’ll keep this page updated when more information is announced.

Although there’s no date, we know that Rick is coming to the game because he’s been featured in artwork and is listed as ‘coming soon’ on the roster page on the official MultiVersus website.

What class are Rick and Morty in MultiVersus?

Morty is categorized under the Bruiser class in MultiVersus, which means he’ll focus on up-close-and-personal fights with decent maneuverability. It’s also been confirmed that he’s an Expert character.

Rick Sanchez is listed under the Mage/Ranged class in MultiVersus, which means he’ll specialize in long-distance attacks with weapons. We don’t know his difficulty, but Mages are usually quite tricky to master.

That’s everything we know about Rick and Morty so far! While you’re here, check out our tier list for the best Multiversus characters as well as our roundup of all the voice actors that appear in the game.