Ed Boon teases Mortal Kombat character joining MultiVersus roster

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon has responded to fans asking if one of the game’s many fighters could be joining MultiVersus down the line.

MultiVersus, much like Super Smash Bros before it, features a variety of mascots duking it out in fantasy battles that otherwise would never be a reality.

So far the platform fighter has added the likes of Batman, Shaggy from Scooby Doo, LeBron James, Rick & Morty, Iron Gaint and many more are on the way including possibly even Breaking Bad’s Walter White.

The question is, however, could we ever see traditional fighting game characters in MultiVersus and it turns out we very well could.

Mortal Kombat creator hints at MultiVersus crossover

With a growing roster of some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, some fans have begun wondering if they will ever see Mortal Kombat in MultiVersus, especially with the two properties owned by Warner Bros.

During an October 3 AMA, Boon was asked if a Mortal Kombat character could show up in MultiVersus and his reply left fans with a sneaky suspicion that something is in the works.

“That would be dangerous for me to answer,” he replied, suggesting that he was under an NDA.

While this is hardly a confirmation, it should be noted that traditional fighting game characters have been quite popular in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, which features four of them.

Street Fighter’s Ryu and Ken, Fatal Fury’s Terry Bogard, and Tekken’s Kazuya are all playable in Smash having made the transition to Nintendo’s platform fighter style.

Nintendo Traditional fighting game characters turned out well in Smash Ultimate.

As for which Mortal Kombat character might appear in MultiVersus, really it’s completely up in the air, but Scorpion might fit the bill given his position as the franchise’s mascot.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds and if we see Bugs Bunny fall victim to some gruesome fatalities.