Mortal Kombat 1 preorder beta date, stages and fighters announced

NetherRealm Studios has confirmed Mortal Kombat 1’s preorder beta details, including the date alongside a list of fighters and stages.

Not long after the game’s announcement, NetherRealm and WB Games confirmed that those who preorder will gain access to a beta. However, beta access will only be reserved for PlayStation and Xbox users.

Details about the pre-release version have been kept under wraps since then. But following a recent blowout of new information from SDCC 2023, NetherRealm is finally ready to talk shop about the eagerly-anticipated beta period.

Fortunately for a certain group of Mortal Kombat fans, the wait will soon come to an end.

Mortal Kombat‘s official Twitter account has confirmed that those who preorder the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can join the beta from August 18 through August 21.

A follow-up post also revealed the fighters, Kameos, and stages that will be available to beta participants. The roster of playable combatants includes these six: Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Kenshi, Kitana, Johnny Cage, and Li Mei.

Players can expect the following Kameo characters to join the fray: Frost, Kano, Jax, and Sonya, Jax. Lastly, the battles themselves will take place across two stages, The Teahouse and Johnny Cage’s Mansion.

Oddly enough, Scorpion will not take part in Mortal Kombat 1’s preorder beta, not even as a Kameo fighter. At the very least, his absence does open the door for relatively lesser-known fighters like Li Mei (of 3D-era fame) to join the fun.

Mortal Kombat 1 hits store shelves on Tuesday, September 19, approximately one month after the beta comes to a close. So far, the MK1 roster includes 14 confirmed characters (minus preorder bonus Shang Tsung), with more expected to be revealed in the weeks ahead.