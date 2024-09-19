Mortal Kombat 1 will get online practice & major Invasion improvements

MK1’s next update will finally add online practice options, as well as multiple long-awaited quality-of-life improvements for Invasion mode.

September 24 marks a big day for Mortal Kombat 1, considering that’s when NetherRealm will deploy the Khaos Reigns expansion. Kombat Pack 2 will start rolling out on the same day, with Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot becoming available first.

During a Kombat Kast, MK1 developers confirmed what much of the community has longed to hear – an online practice mode is on the way.

It, too, will drop on September 24, so players can spar with their friends just by sending them an invite. Notably, Season 8: Season of the Dark Dragon will go live at the same time, the team revealed.

As its title implies, Liu Kang serves as the invading force in this new season of Invasion because “he’s gone mad with power.”

Season 8 will further introduce a litany of quality-of-life changes, starting with a much-coveted mini-map for each of the Mesas. Users can expect the map to pinpoint the locations of chests, boss encounters, and other points of interest.

(The segment begins at the 16:00 mark.)

Other Season 8 additions include new minigames, one being Aracadage where players will beat up arcade machines to earn rewards such as Krowns and Seasonal Kredits.

Dedicated shops selling components and another Titan boss count as other noteworthy additions that users can look forward to accessing.

It’s also worth noting that Towers of Time will no longer be tied to Invasions mode. Once the update arrives, Mortal Kombat 1 players can start accessing them through the game’s main menu screen.

The MK1 team intends to keep nine Towers running at all times. The Arcade, Seasonal, and Legacy Towers (for earning old skins) constitute the “permanent” offerings. Meanwhile, the other six will include five Timed Towers and at least one DLC Tower.